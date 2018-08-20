Global Infusion Devices Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Syringe, Insulin, Volumetric, Ambulatory, Patient Controlled Analgesia, Implantable, Enteral, Gastroenterology, Diabetes, Analgesia & Pain Management, Chemotherapy, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Hospital, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Surgical Centres

The global infusion devices market was valued at $2.1bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach $3.9bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018-2028. In 2017, the volumetric infusion pumps submarket was the largest contributor to the global infusion devices market by product type.





• Global Infusion Devices market forecasts from 2018-2028

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for global infusion devices market by product type:

• Syringe Infusion Pumps

• Insulin Infusion Pumps

• Volumetric Infusion Pumps

• Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

• Patient Controlled Analgesia Pumps

• Implantable Infusion Pumps

• Enteral Infusion Pumps

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for global infusion devices market by application:

• Gastroenterology

• Diabetes

• Analgesia & Pain Management

• Chemotherapy

• Paediatrics & Neonatology

• Other Applications

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for global infusion devices market by end-user:

• Hospital

• Home Healthcare

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Other End-User

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for global infusion devices market by regional and national market:

• North America: US, Mexico, Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA: Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Republic of South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Each regional market is further segmented by product type, application, end-user and country

• This report discusses 10 leading companies involved in the infusion devices market. It contains overviews of the companies' activities, strategies and recent financial results:

• Baxter International Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• CME Medical UK Ltd.

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• ICU Medical, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Moog Inc.

• Smiths Group plc

• Terumo Medical Corporation

• This report provides Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the global infusion devices market. This report also discusses factors that drive and restrain the market as well as opportunities in the market. Moreover, this report provides an analysis on patent and top winning strategies.

