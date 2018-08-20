The global organic personal care products market is expected to post a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising awareness of the harmful effects of chemical ingredients in personal care products. The global organic personal care products market is witnessing a significant increase in consumer awareness about the harmful effects of chemical ingredients in synthetic and inorganic personal care products. Factors such as an extensive exposure to reliable information, increase in awareness of products and services through digital media and other sources coupled with the advent of social media is educating the consumers about the ill-effects of the inorganic personal care products. Therefore, a growing awareness of the harmful ingredients in synthetic, artificial, or inorganic personal care products is expected to drive the overall sales of the organic personal care products is expected to drive the overall sales of the organic personal care products during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global organic personal care products market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in demand for organic products as one of the key emerging trends in the global organic personal care products market:

Global organic personal care products market: Rise in demand for organic products

Over the past five years, the global personal care products market has witnessed a transformation in the consumer buying behavior. Due to the adverse effects caused by the prolonged use of inorganic and synthetic personal care products, the consumers are gravitating toward organic products as an appropriate solution for their day-to-day recurring needs. Additionally, numerous doctors and beauticians across the globe are promoting organic products, which include personal care products for its proven results. Therefore, due to all these benefits, the global personal care products market is estimated to witness exponential growth in the next five years.

"Increasing consumer inclination toward purchasing organic products for children and surge in sales through online distribution channel are two major factors that are expected to drive the global market towards a positive outlook," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer services and personal care.

Global organic personal care products market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global organic personal care products market by product (skincare, haircare, color cosmetics, oral care) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The skincare segment led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 33% of the market share, followed by hair care and color cosmetics respectively. During the forecast period. The skin care segment is expected to continue showing the highest incremental growth followed by color cosmetics.

