

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (SSC) Monday said it signed a three-year, exclusive $24 billion deal with National Transportation Capacity Co Ltd or NTS to issue fixed income lease financing-based products.



The large-scale electric bus upgrades, as part of the Chinese government's regulations for all buses to be replaced with electric buses by 2021. NTS is the largest full-service operator for electric buses, with sales, lease financing, a charging station network, and real-time data services including media, payments, maps, and facial recognition.



Seven Stars Cloud Group will provide two distinct financing campaigns, one in China and the second across global markets. For the global markets financing activities, Seven Stars Cloud Group expects to raise $15 billion over three years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX