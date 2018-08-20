The global food enzymes market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing demand from the beverage industry. The beverage industry is witnessing the extensive use of food enzymes owing to their rapid use in the production of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The use of enzymes is a crucial component in the brewing industry. The four most common food enzymes used in brewing are beta-glucanase, protease, alpha-amylase, and beta-amylase. Food enzymes help to produce beer with signature attributes such as clarification, color, texture, and flavor. Additionally, food enzymes are used in the beverage industry for the extraction of fruit and vegetable juices.

This market research report on the global food enzymes market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights product innovations as one of the key emerging trends in the global food enzymes market:

Global food enzymes market: Product innovations

An increase in the demand and high penetration of food enzymes in the food and beverage industry have enabled the food enzymes manufacturers to actively invest in R&D activities to gain competitive advantage through new product developments, reduction in costs, and reduced environmental impact. Researchers in the food enzymes market are focusing on products and technologies that can differentiate their product portfolio from other competitors and offer them lucrative growth opportunities.

"Companies such as DSM introduced PreventASe XR, an enzymatic solution that prevents the formation of acrylamide in high-pH applications such as corn chips, biscuits, and crackers. Food manufacturers are facing a challenge to deliver acrylamide-reduced versions of their products with the same taste and texture. PreventASe XR is an ideal product for more alkaline applications," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on additives, adhesives, and sealants.

Global food enzymes market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global food enzymes market by application (processed foods, beverages, animal feed and poultry, dairy, and bakery) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The processed foods segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 44% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

