The global sewing machine market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio
A key factor driving the growth of the market is strong demand for apparel due to rise in population. Over the last five to six decades, the global population has undergone a tremendous year-over-year growth. This increase in population calls for a significant demand for clothing. In addition, the global apparel market has been witnessing a high growth momentum over the past two decades. This is because clothing products have transformed from a necessity to fashion statements and luxurious items and are also used as protective wear. As sewing machines play a vital role in manufacturing ready-made clothes, the surge in demand for ready-made clothing is estimated to drive the global sewing machine market during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global sewing machine market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of wirelessly connected/smart sewing machines as one of the key emerging trends in the global sewing machine market:
Global sewing machine market: Introduction of wirelessly connected/smart sewing machines
Owing to the inclination of adopting smart machinery, the prominent vendors are introducing smart sewing machines, which can be controlled and operated using a Wi-Fi connection. For instance, Janome, one of the leading vendors, has introduced a wireless connected sewing machine that allows creating and editing embroidery designs and remotely sharing them with a sewing machine.
"Wireless connected machines eliminate the need for linking the machines with computers through cables or sharing data using a USB flash drive. Wireless technology facilitates keeping backups of the designs online and enables the machines to have timely software updates. During the forecast period, various players are expected to introduce similar products to sustain the competition in the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on home, kitchen, and large appliances.
Global sewing machine market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global sewing machine market by end-user (household and industrial), by the application (apparels, shoes, and bags), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 57%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. Although EMEA held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period
