Technavio analysts forecast the global plant activators market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005320/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global plant activators market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Strategic alliances by vendors to improve competitive positioning is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global plant activators market 2018-2022. Vendors in the global plant activators market are forming strategic partnerships with businesses in other related markets to expand their market presence and product portfolio. These collaborations will lead to the expansion of the customer base for vendors and contribute to an increase in their revenue inflow.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global plant activators market is the advances in sustainable pest management:

Global plant activators market: Advances in sustainable pest management

At present, there is a constant focus on enhancing the economic, social, and environmental sustainability in the agriculture sector by creating awareness among farmers, which will also enable them to improve crop protection without the use of chemical fertilizers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "Integrated pest management is an effective approach to achieve sustainable pest management and minimize the use of pesticide treatments by replacing them with biological practices. The growing adoption of IPM programs worldwide is attributable to the use of the latest and most comprehensive information on the life cycle of pests and their interaction with the environment."

Global plant activators market: Segmentation analysis

The global plant activators market research report provides market segmentation by product (biological and synthesized) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The biological segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 63% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 39%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005320/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com