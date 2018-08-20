Technavio analysts forecast the global plant activators market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.
Strategic alliances by vendors to improve competitive positioning is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global plant activators market 2018-2022. Vendors in the global plant activators market are forming strategic partnerships with businesses in other related markets to expand their market presence and product portfolio. These collaborations will lead to the expansion of the customer base for vendors and contribute to an increase in their revenue inflow.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global plant activators market is the advances in sustainable pest management:
Global plant activators market: Advances in sustainable pest management
At present, there is a constant focus on enhancing the economic, social, and environmental sustainability in the agriculture sector by creating awareness among farmers, which will also enable them to improve crop protection without the use of chemical fertilizers.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "Integrated pest management is an effective approach to achieve sustainable pest management and minimize the use of pesticide treatments by replacing them with biological practices. The growing adoption of IPM programs worldwide is attributable to the use of the latest and most comprehensive information on the life cycle of pests and their interaction with the environment."
Global plant activators market: Segmentation analysis
The global plant activators market research report provides market segmentation by product (biological and synthesized) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The biological segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 63% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 39%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share.
