The online tutoring services market in India is expected to post a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005322/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the online tutoring services market in India from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing expenditure on tutoring. The rise in awareness among students as well as parents about education has led to an increase in the expenditure on online tutoring. The burgeoning competition and rising demand for the preparation of entrance exams for higher education have led to an increase in the expenditure associated with education.

This market research report on the online tutoring services market in India 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of intelligent tutoring system as one of the key emerging trends in the online tutoring services market in India:

Online tutoring services market in India: Emergence of the intelligent tutoring system

The deployment of intelligent tutoring system in the online tutoring services will impact the growth of the market in future. The online tutoring services have the biggest drawback that it cannot completely monitor the students enrolling in the subscribed services. This drawback can be improved by the usage of ITS in the online tutoring services.

"ITS system will help vendors monitor the users of the services, as well as design the customized learning services for the users, based on their pre-existing understanding about knowledge, their style of learning, and improvement of the students after the enrollment in the course," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Online tutoring services market in India: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the online tutoring services market in India by end-user (higher education and K-12) and by courses (STEM courses and language courses).

Of the two end-user segments, the higher education segment occupied the highest share of around 77% in the market. Several individuals are increasingly opting for online tutoring courses, owing to the rising emphasis on the preparation of exams associated with higher education, unavailability of teachers for the higher education related subjects and growing competition among the students for the entrance examination.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005322/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com