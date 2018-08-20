Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2018) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland") has expanded the company's South Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt project (the "SVB Property") located 80 kilometres south of Vale's Voisey's Bay nickel mine in Labrador, Canada. Fjordland has signed a Letter of Intent with a consortium of private claim holders granting Fjordland the option to acquire a 100% interest in 38 mining claims located in the South Voisey's area, Labrador. Under the terms of the agreement, Fjordland has the option to pay to the consortium $110,000 and incur $120,000 in exploration expenditures over a period of three years. The Vendors retain a 3% net smelter royalty that may be reduced to 1% by paying $600,000 for the first 1% reduction and $1,200,000 for the second 1% reduction.

The property is contiguous to mineral tenure held by Fjordland and Commander Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: CMD) as part of their South Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt Project ("SVB Project"). Fjordland's strategic investor, High Power Exploration Inc. is funding this year's $1.2 million work program.

Victor A. Tanaka, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large scale potentially economic deposits located in Canada. For further information visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com

