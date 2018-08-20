sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,225 Euro		-0,008
-3,43 %
WKN: A2ASKP ISIN: CA1266321084 Ticker-Symbol: B3BN 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CVR MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CVR MEDICAL CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,228
0,247
16:35
0,23
0,245
16:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CVR MEDICAL CORP
CVR MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CVR MEDICAL CORP0,225-3,43 %