The global polyols market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for polyols in the automotive and construction industries. Polyols are crucial for manufacturing polyurethane foams. Polyurethane foams are used in many end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and paints and coatings. Major end-use industries for polyols in the form of polyurethane foams are automotive and construction industries. The use of polyols in polyurethane foams by the automotive industry will increase during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global polyols market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of alternative blowing agents as one of the key emerging trends in the global polyols market:

Global polyols market: Use of alternative blowing agents

Blowing agents, such as HCFCs and HCFs, are getting phased out because of their harmful effects on the environment and human beings. With the increasing demand for polyurethane foam blowing agents, this phase-out has adversely impacted the global spray polyurethane foam market. HCFCs and HFCs were the most used blowing agents in the polyurethane foam market.

"Methylal is used as a substitute for HCs and HFCs for manufacturing polyurethane foams. It is a colorless, flammable liquid with a sweet odor and a relatively low boiling point. It is used as a solvent for manufacturing perfumes, resins, adhesives, paint strippers, and protective coatings," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on olefins.

Global polyols market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global polyols market by application (flexible polyurethane foams, rigid polyurethane foams, and CASE), type (polyether polyols and polyester polyols), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The flexible polyurethane foams segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 36% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 49%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share of nearly 3%.

