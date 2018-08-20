VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Transaction in Treasury Shares
PR Newswire
London, August 20
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)
LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469
Transaction in Treasury Shares
20 August 2018
On 20 August 2018 the Company cancelled the following number of Treasury shares:
- 9,200,000 Treasury shares
Following the above transaction, the total number of shares of the Company in issue will be as follows:
|Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the transactions described above
|Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transaction as described above
|10,838,000 Shares
|191,308,258 Shares
From 20 August 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 191,308,258.
More information on the Company is available at https://vof.vinacapital.com.
Enquiries:
Jonathan Luu
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Investor Relations
+84 8 3821 9930
jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com
Joel Weiden
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Communications
+84 8 3821 9930
joel.weiden@vinacapital.com
David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Numis Securities Limited, Broker
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
funds@numis.com
Andy Dovey
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary
+44 1481 745001
ad317@ntrs.com