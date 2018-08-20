VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Transaction in Treasury Shares

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)

LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Transaction in Treasury Shares

20 August 2018

On 20 August 2018 the Company cancelled the following number of Treasury shares:

9,200,000 Treasury shares

Following the above transaction, the total number of shares of the Company in issue will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the transactions described above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transaction as described above 10,838,000 Shares 191,308,258 Shares

From 20 August 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 191,308,258.

More information on the Company is available at https://vof.vinacapital.com.



