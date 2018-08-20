A 10 MW system in Derbyshire provided power to the grid as part of a virtual power plant in a national first. It should prove a popular development, according to the results of a new survey.With London-based Limejump having broken through by winning permission from U.K. energy regulator Ofgem to have its virtual power plant (VPP) operate in National Grid's balancing mechanism, a battery storage system has already supplied electricity to the system for the first time. The 10 MW Breach Farm battery storage system developed by Anesco in Derbyshire has supplied power to the balancing mechanism, which ...

