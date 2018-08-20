AfriAg Global Plc - Notice of AGM

20 August 2018



AfriAg Global Plc

("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

AfriAg Global Plc (NEX: AFRI) announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 12pm on 12 September 2018 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, 105 Jermyn Street, St. James's, London, SW1Y 6EE.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and will shortly be available at the following link: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=102247

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact: