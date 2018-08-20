AfriAg Global Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, August 20
20 August 2018
AfriAg Global Plc
("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
AfriAg Global Plc (NEX: AFRI) announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 12pm on 12 September 2018 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, 105 Jermyn Street, St. James's, London, SW1Y 6EE.
Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and will shortly be available at the following link: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=102247
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
-ENDS-
For further information please contact:
|AfriAg Global Plc:
David Lenigas (Executive Chairman)
|+44 (0)20 7440 0640
|Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Fungai Ndoro
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930