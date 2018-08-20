Inc. Magazine Names InteliSecure One of America's Fastest Growing Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

InteliSecure Ranks #2659 on the 2018 Inc. 5000, Fueled by 3-year Revenue Growth of 158 Percent

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / InteliSecure, the leading provider of critical data protection services, today announced it has been ranked #2659 on the 37th annual Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year, fueled by three-year revenue growth of 158 percent. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing private companies in America.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"On behalf of our clients around the world and our dedicated employees, we would like to thank the editors of Inc. for ranking InteliSecure for the fifth consecutive year as one of the nation's fastest growing private companies," said InteliSecure Chief Executive Officer Steven Drew. "This influential ranking provides ongoing validation of our growth and leadership as the leading provider of critical data protection services."

InteliSecure empowers its clients to identify, prioritize and protect their most critical data assets by aligning a vendor-neutral, business-centric approach with its comprehensive suite of design, validation and managed security services. InteliSecure's scalable solutions and services are focused on realizing business outcomes and mitigating risk based on client need.

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 15) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

About InteliSecure

Operating 24/7 Security Operations Centers in Denver and London, InteliSecure protects over 500 enterprise clients and nearly two million users globally, with services tailored to protect critical data from increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats. InteliSecure's offerings include its flagship Critical Data Protection Program, specialized managed security services, penetration testing, security assessment, and professional services. InteliSecure has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in North America for the past five consecutive years; has consistently ranked within the top 10 fastest growing businesses on the Denver Business Journal's Fast 50; and in 2016, was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider Security Solutions.

