

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) announced it has reached an agreement with the owners of Austrian webhoster World4You concerning the 100% acquisition of World4You by United Internet subsidiary 1&1 Internet SE. Based in Linz, Austria, World4You has over 100,000 customers and more than 250,000 domains, a market leader for webhosting in Austria. The product range of World4You comprises domains, e-mail solutions, websites, webhosting and servers, as well as security solutions.



Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of United Internet, said: 'The acquisition of World4You will enable us to extend our lead in the European hosting and cloud application business and significantly strengthen our market position in Austria. We are therefore continuing our strategy of complementing organic growth with targeted acquisitions.'



