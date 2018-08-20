MAG Interactive Names Patric Blixt Chief Marketing Officer

STOCKHOLM, Aug 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish mobile game developer and publisher MAG Interactive today announced the appointment of Patric Blixt as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer.

Patric is a co-founder of Ingrid.com, the leading e-commerce shipping platform now handling shipping for over 10% of all Swedish e-commerce transactions and clients like Adlibris.com, Apoteket.se and NA-KD.com. Before that he helped scale global digital models when overseeing marketing for leading brands like payment provider Klarna.com, with 60 million users, or the world's second largest IP-calling company Rebtel.com, with 20 million users. As CMO he has also helped build brands such as leading price comparison service Pricerunner.com, and as Head of Digital he helped ABSOLUT VODKA become the world's most successful brand in digital marketing.

"We're thrilled to have Patric on board as our new CMO to level up our game on the marketing side," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive. "His impressive track record in building brands globally speaks for itself and we look forward to seeing him apply his experience and skill in strengthening the MAG Interactive brand in the years to come."

About MAG Interactive

MAG Interactive is a leading developer and publisher of casual mobile games for a global audience. MAG Interactive reaches over 10 million active players every month and the game portfolio consists of ten successful games with over 250 million downloads, including successful titles Ruzzle, Quiz Duel and WordBrain, all of which have reached #1 spots on the App Store and Google Play. With offices located in Stockholm and Brighton, MAG Interactive's games are distributed through virtual app stores allowing for global reach with minimum effort. MAG Interactive is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker MAGI. Avanza Bank AB is acting as MAG Interactive's Certified Adviser. For more information visit www.maginteractive.com.

