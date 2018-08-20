Hydropower company, Dai Hai Power is working on a 100 MW solar PV plant near Buon Me Thuot City, Vietnam. Sungrow will supply the necessary inverters.In another large-scale solar announcement for the country, Chinese PV manufacturer, Sungrow announced that Vietnam-based Dai Hai Power has contracted it to supply central inverters to a 100 MWp solar park near Buon Me Thuot City. Located on a brownfield site, near a hydro power plant, the solar project will help to supply the hydro company with 100% clean electricity, when complete. "The 100MWp project utilizes 31 units 1500Vdc 2.5 MW central inverters. ...

