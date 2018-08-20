DocuSign Stock Holds A Lot of PromiseThe business world runs on agreements and contracts. As technologies continue to advance, it has become imperative for companies to change their old ways of working.This has led to a move toward more automation in business processes. And one of the most promising trends related to that is digital transaction management, which has emerged as a new category of cloud services.Many organizations are adopting e-signature solutions, authentication, workflow automation, and other related applications. By going the digital way, companies avoid the most common problems like lost documents, missing data, and a lack of clarity.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...