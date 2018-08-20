Cavendish Advises Premium Refreshment Solutions Provider Express Vending Group Limited on its Sale to Selecta Group B.V.

LONDON, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cavendish Corporate Finance is pleased to announce that it has advised the shareholders of Express Vending Group Limited ("Express Vending"), the leading UK supplier of premium refreshment solutions, on its sale to Selecta Group B.V. ("Selecta").

Express Vending is a privately-owned, fast-growing UK supplier of premium vending services. The business generated sales of over £39.0 million in the twelve months ending July 2018. Founded in 1992, Express Vending is focused on London and the neighbouring counties. It is recognized for the high quality of its service and product offering, achieving strong customer retention.

The acquisition confirms Selecta's position as a leading European provider of unattended self-service coffee and convenience food offerings, and further consolidates Selecta's leading position in the UK.

Express Vending has a track record of double-digit, profitable sales growth and innovation. The company is at the forefront of micro market design in the UK and its Express HUB, with its open plan refreshment area, extensive product range and self-scan kiosks, will complement Selecta's Foodie's micro market offering. Selecta intends to build upon Express Vending's competitive strengths to help it continue to grow.

Joe Stelzer (Managing Partner) at Cavendish Corporate Finance led the transaction.

Brian Donne, founder and CEO of Express Vending, commenting on the sale to Selecta, said:

"I am very grateful to Joe Stelzer and the Cavendish team for their efforts in managing this transaction. Express Vending will continue to operate as a standalone business unit while continuing to develop new and innovative product offerings. Cavendish was hands-on, providing invaluable advice throughout the process, and achieved a successful outcome for all shareholders."

Joe Stelzer, Managing Partner at Cavendish Corporate Finance, who advised the Express Vending shareholders, commented:

"We are delighted to have achieved an outstanding result for Express Vending's shareholders. Express Vending has established an enviable reputation for supplying premium refreshment solutions to corporate customers in the London and home county region, making extensive use of technology and innovation to drive a superior customer experience."