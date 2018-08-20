Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2018) - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) ("IBAT" or the "Company"), has retained IMPACT Technology Development ("IMPACT") to help facilitate the engineering, design, and construction of its first proprietary mobile lithium extraction unit.

IMPACT has a qualified team of chemical engineers and chemists who specialize in developing, scaling-up, and commercializing chemical process technologies. Their services range from research and lab pilot testing in their R&D facility in Devens, MA through to a full commercial scale engineering design package ready for engineering procurement and construction implementation. Their unique "one-stop-shop" of process development & engineering services has helped over 250 clients in the last 20 years launch their new process technologies worldwide.

"We are very excited to be partnering with International Battery Metals in the development and commercialization of their Lithium recovery process from oil field brines," commented Mark Wilkinson, President of IMPACT. "This innovative technology will provide a new, untapped source of high grade Lithium for the rapidly growing world market. We are looking forward to being a part of the IBAT team."

John Burba stated, "After evaluating numerous engineering firms, we have selected Impact Technology Development to partner with us in the development and deployment of our Mobile Extraction Unit technology. Impact has a very impressive group of chemists and chemical engineers that have many years of individual and collective experience. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship."

At the AGM held on August 14, 2018 in Denver Colorado USA, the shareholders approved all the items on the agenda. The board of directors now consists of Dr. John Burba CEO, President, COB, Logan Anderson CFO, David Scott, David Ryan and Scott Young.

About IBAT

IBAT is an advanced technology company focused on lithium brine extraction. The company is in the process of creating and applying intellectual property related to lithium extraction from oilfield brines for petro-lithium extraction projects. IBAT's unique extraction process is environmentally friendly, low cost, and has the potential to produce high-quality, commercial grade lithium at a much faster rate than the current industry standards.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. John Burba"

President, CEO, and Director

Phone: (778) 939-4228

Forward-looking statements

This news release of International Battery Metals, Ltd., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline products that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of regulation and legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report and the company's other filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) available at the CSE's Internet site (www.thecse.com).