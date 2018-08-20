

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former CIA Director John Brennan said he is strongly considering taking legal action against President Donald Trump's decision to revoke his security clearance.



Speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press' Sunday, Brennan described the move as an example of Trump's egregious abuse of power and authority, and said he is seeking legal advice to know whether there is scope for an injunction that prevents the President's privilege of revoking security clearances of people who criticize him.



Trump had revoked Brennan's security clearance last week saying that his frustrations with the investigation into alleged Russian election meddling forced him to take the action. Brennan says Trump revoked his security clearance to scare his critics into silence.



Trump raised a number of allegations against the former CIA chief, and questioned his objectivity and credibility.



After Brennan spoke out against Trump's decision, the president called him a 'political hack' on Twitter, part of an escalating public feud.



Trump said he is also reviewing the access to classified information by former director of national intelligence James Clapper, ex-FBI director James Comey, former CIA director Michael Hayden, Sally Yates, Susan Rice, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr, most of whom are his known critics.



Historically, former heads of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to retain access to classified information after their government service so that they can consult with their successors regarding matters about which they may have special insights and as a professional courtesy.



'If my clearances and my reputation, as I'm being pulled through the mud now, if that's the price we're going to pay to prevent Donald Trump from doing this against other people, to me it's a small price to pay, so I am going to do whatever I can personally to try to prevent these abuses in the future and if it means going to court, I will do that,' Brennan told NBC's Chuck Todd.



Brennan is a senior national security analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.



Referring to Trump's controversial remarks during his press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month, Brennan said Trump is bringing the country down on the global stage.



