Independent Research Firm Ranks Alert Logic as a Leader Among the Industry's Top Global Managed Security Services Solutions

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2018the leading provider of Security-as-a-Servicesolutions, today announced it is ranked as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), Q3 2018. In the report, Alert Logic is recognized for providing one of the most comprehensive deployments of supervised machine learning among Managed Security Services Providers (MSSP's) via the company's Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts who continually refine rulesets and detection algorithms.

In the report, Forrester evaluates the 14 global managed security services solutions in the industry "that matter most." Of the report's 23 criteria, Alert Logic ranked highest among vendors in the "Go-to-Market Approach" criterion and achieved the highest score possible, 5 out of 5, in the "Business and Technical Value" and "Number of Clients" criteria. Based on a thorough six-month evaluation that included customer surveys and an intensive product review, the report establishes that, while the amount of cybersecurity innovation taking place at the moment is unprecedented, each innovation requires new skills, new workflows, and extra capacity to handle all the alerts and remediation actions it produces. These factors encourage security pros to turn to MSSPs to solve problems of complexity, obtain needed expertise, and increase the global reach of their program.

"Faced with increasingly complex and persistent threats, organizations are seeking a partner who can help them identify threats and elevate their security and compliance posture," said Bob Lyons, CEO of Alert Logic. "We offer value in multiple areas: a fanatical, customer-first mentality; a market-leading threat management platform; leadership in threat intelligence research; and superior, 24x7 security and compliance expert services. We're thrilled by this recognition as a leader."

Demand for security services continues to grow as organizations grapple with the growing complexity of both threats and the security products that address those threats. Alert Logic is a leading strategic partner for companies seeking a provider that can deliver industry-leading threat protection and streamlined compliance combined with expert services to meet budget, skill and operational constraints.

CHESS Health, a growing, B2B startup that develops evidence-based mobile apps for healthcare, has deployed Alert Logic Cloud Defender to secure their scalable cloud workloads with a limited budget and limited IT personnel and to help them meet compliance requirements that include HIPAA and HITRUST.

"We want to be secure, but we also want to focus on developing our product," said Ian Beatty, CHESS Health's Director of Infrastructure. "Alert Logic frees up company resources, so we don't have to dedicate people to security. With volumes of network traffic, having a solution that can tell us what is malicious is a very important benefit."

