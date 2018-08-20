sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, August 20

20 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4926.147p. The highest price paid per share was 4938.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4899.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,896,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,362,750. Rightmove holds 1,646,053 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Kat Jarvis 01908 712 024

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
664904 08:30:43
1254904 08:30:43
854899 08:32:03
44909 08:34:50
2084909 08:34:50
2014912 08:39:55
84912 08:39:55
1344912 08:40:45
584912 08:40:45
2094913 08:43:47
1084912 08:50:00
814912 08:50:00
1864913 08:52:23
784920 09:03:02
504920 09:03:02
534920 09:03:02
624920 09:09:05
1104920 09:09:05
1844921 09:20:01
904919 09:24:04
904919 09:30:56
904923 09:34:43
104920 09:42:45
904921 09:43:11
424920 09:45:52
404920 09:45:52
1134920 09:45:52
1194923 09:51:39
954930 09:58:34
1104930 09:58:34
174923 10:04:56
774923 10:04:56
1884925 10:11:18
2104927 10:17:25
34927 10:17:25
1754929 10:28:34
1904928 10:32:42
34929 10:32:42
184929 10:32:42
164929 10:32:42
314929 10:32:42
214929 10:32:42
904929 10:32:42
1474927 10:47:26
344927 10:49:52
1844927 10:56:49
2034927 11:00:22
904925 11:10:50
904929 11:15:29
1344929 11:18:18
604929 11:18:18
1954930 11:25:55
514930 11:35:45
824929 11:36:05
1004929 11:36:05
904929 11:41:12
364930 11:46:03
354930 11:46:03
624930 11:46:03
904933 11:53:40
654936 11:55:47
1124936 11:55:47
214936 11:59:13
464936 11:59:13
684936 11:59:13
534936 12:03:23
1824935 12:07:47
274935 12:07:47
584930 12:19:53
1214930 12:19:53
254929 12:23:02
1494929 12:23:02
2014925 12:27:58
2004925 12:32:30
124925 12:34:21
904927 12:40:55
214927 12:47:22
904927 12:47:22
224928 12:48:53
904928 12:48:53
1924930 12:54:40
464928 13:01:13
134931 13:04:25
2004931 13:04:25
2074933 13:11:29
1814934 13:18:55
134938 13:26:13
364938 13:26:13
474938 13:26:13
184938 13:26:13
214938 13:26:13
494937 13:31:01
954937 13:31:25
714937 13:31:25
1794935 13:40:53
574934 13:45:05
1224934 13:45:32
1484932 13:51:35
664932 13:51:35
1464931 13:59:49
414931 14:00:36
64931 14:00:36
294933 14:08:07
184933 14:12:52
234933 14:12:52
364933 14:12:52
234933 14:12:52
854933 14:12:52
1954933 14:13:36
214929 14:20:13
474929 14:20:13
464929 14:20:13
2084931 14:23:44
514928 14:28:39
1004928 14:28:39
634928 14:28:39
1004926 14:30:54
164929 14:34:39
2104928 14:34:48
1744924 14:39:00
1674923 14:41:30
224923 14:41:30
904920 14:45:02
244919 14:46:03
204919 14:46:03
1574919 14:46:03
1874923 14:50:19
554925 14:57:09
1214925 14:57:09
824929 14:59:01
974929 14:59:01
84932 15:02:57
1994932 15:02:57
1064929 15:05:54
754929 15:05:54
1974927 15:08:53
224925 15:12:00
1584925 15:12:00
1954921 15:14:34
2154917 15:20:04
234915 15:22:12
904915 15:22:12
1984915 15:24:21
34915 15:24:21
1544919 15:26:01
1814924 15:31:16
1244924 15:31:42
904924 15:31:42
234928 15:35:57
904928 15:35:57
904929 15:35:57
1764927 15:39:01
384931 15:41:23
904931 15:41:30
1954929 15:42:59
2024929 15:46:40
2134929 15:50:57
1334929 15:53:23
584929 15:53:23
1784929 15:55:43
1004928 15:58:43
904928 15:58:43
264928 16:00:53
804930 16:03:21
634930 16:03:21
1804930 16:04:00
704929 16:06:03
684929 16:06:03
574929 16:06:03
904929 16:09:00
904931 16:09:56
384929 16:10:05
1414929 16:10:05
794927 16:12:13
1064927 16:12:13
634930 16:15:21
424930 16:15:21
504930 16:15:21
784930 16:15:21
254930 16:15:21
654929 16:17:43
684929 16:17:43
474929 16:17:43
654929 16:17:43

© 2018 PR Newswire