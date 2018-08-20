sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 20

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:20 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):72,981
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.7500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.4500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.6079

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,050,742 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,409,050,742 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

20 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
581126.5016:29:38London Stock Exchange
884826.5016:28:35London Stock Exchange
298326.4516:22:56London Stock Exchange
190026.4516:22:54London Stock Exchange
399126.5016:20:21London Stock Exchange
397226.5016:15:53London Stock Exchange
451526.7515:51:35London Stock Exchange
6826.7515:51:15London Stock Exchange
420326.7015:38:58London Stock Exchange
458926.7514:43:06London Stock Exchange
415826.5014:15:30London Stock Exchange
78126.7514:04:18London Stock Exchange
256026.7514:03:52London Stock Exchange
33926.7514:03:48London Stock Exchange
122026.7514:03:48London Stock Exchange
484226.6013:42:50London Stock Exchange
462926.6010:20:18London Stock Exchange
389026.6010:20:18London Stock Exchange
238226.7509:26:55London Stock Exchange
730026.7509:26:54London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


