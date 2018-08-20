Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 20 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 72,981 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.7500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.4500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.6079

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,050,742 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,409,050,742 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

20 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5811 26.50 16:29:38 London Stock Exchange 8848 26.50 16:28:35 London Stock Exchange 2983 26.45 16:22:56 London Stock Exchange 1900 26.45 16:22:54 London Stock Exchange 3991 26.50 16:20:21 London Stock Exchange 3972 26.50 16:15:53 London Stock Exchange 4515 26.75 15:51:35 London Stock Exchange 68 26.75 15:51:15 London Stock Exchange 4203 26.70 15:38:58 London Stock Exchange 4589 26.75 14:43:06 London Stock Exchange 4158 26.50 14:15:30 London Stock Exchange 781 26.75 14:04:18 London Stock Exchange 2560 26.75 14:03:52 London Stock Exchange 339 26.75 14:03:48 London Stock Exchange 1220 26.75 14:03:48 London Stock Exchange 4842 26.60 13:42:50 London Stock Exchange 4629 26.60 10:20:18 London Stock Exchange 3890 26.60 10:20:18 London Stock Exchange 2382 26.75 09:26:55 London Stock Exchange 7300 26.75 09:26:54 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-