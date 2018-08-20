

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week firmly in positive territory. Optimism ahead of lower-level trade talks between the U.S. and China this week helped fuel the gains.



Traders are also looking ahead to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes this week and a meeting of central bankers at the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole symposium for clues on next month's U.S. interest rate hike.



Greece has finally emerged out of its final bailout programme helping it to re-enter the financial markets to raise own funds for the first time in eight years.



'Greece is now in a position where it can enjoy the full extent of euro area membership, abiding by the same rules as every other euro country,' Eurogroup President Mario Centeno said.



However, Greece's troubles are not yet over as it is emerging from the bailout with Eurozone's highest debt burden, which was about 180 percent of GDP, as of 2017.



Germany's economy is likely to remain on a sound growth path in the third quarter but the pace of growth could end up being somewhat slower than the average for the first half of the year, Bundesbank said in its monthly report on Monday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.57 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.61 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.54 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.99 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.65 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.43 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.62 percent.



In London, Mulberry sank 28.12 percent after the company warned its half-year profits 'will be materially reduced' because of flagging U.K. sales, particularly in House of Fraser.



Sage Group dropped 7 percent after Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Sell' from 'Hold.'



Shares of Integrated security group G4S shed 1.19 percent following reports that the UK Ministry of Justice has taken immediate control of Birmingham Prison from its contractor G4S.



Roche Group rose 0.85 percent in Zurich after its Alecensa (alectinib) received Chinese marketing approval to treat ALK-positive lung cancer. Eurozone construction output increased for the third straight month in June, data from Eurostat showed Monday. Construction output advanced 0.2 percent month-over-month in June, but slower than the 0.3 percent rise in May.



Germany's producer price inflation held steady in July, in line with expectations, figures from Destatis showed Friday. Producer prices grew 3.0 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate of increase as in June.



UK house prices dropped in August as more sellers entered the market during summer holiday season, property website Rightmove reportedly said Monday. Average asking prices decreased 2.3 percent in August from July.



