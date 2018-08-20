Oasis Systems LLC: Oasis Awarded $990 Million Contract by U.S. Air Force Battle Management Directorate

LEXINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / Oasis Systems, a provider of technology and professional services to the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies, today announced that the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center awarded Oasis a 5-year, $990 million contract to provide Engineering, Professional, and Administrative Support Services to its Battle Management Directorate.

Tom Colatosti, Oasis CEO, said, "We are privileged and thrilled to be selected and entrusted with a major United States Air Force services contract. We are grateful for the Air Force's confidence in the Oasis Team's capability to support their mission-critical programs for our Nation's defense."

The Battle Management Directorate has the mission responsibility to manage and execute the modernization, development, testing, production, fielding and sustainment of warfighting systems.

The Oasis team will provide comprehensive technical and professional capabilities including systems engineering, specialized cost estimation, acquisition, agile software development, financial management and program management support.

About Oasis Systems

Oasis Systems is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective and quality Engineering Services; Enterprise Systems and Applications; Human Factors Engineering; Information Technology and Cyber Security; Professional Services; and Specialized Engineering Solutions to the Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other federal agencies. (http://www.OasisSystems.com)

