Emergent Capital, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Total income from continuing operations was $5.6 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2017. Income was impacted by a $10.8 million gain on the maturity of seven policies during the quarter compared to a $2.7 million gain on maturity of three policies for the same period in 2017. Income for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 was negatively impacted by updated life expectancies procured by the Company in respect to the insureds' lives and policy maturities. The updated life expectancy reports implied that in aggregate, the insureds' health improved, therefore lengthening their life expectancies relative to the prior life expectancies.

The following table provides a summary of the components of income from the Company's life settlements.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Change in estimated probabilistic cash flows $ 22,792 $ 23,181 Premiums paid during period (22,504 ) (21,451 ) Change in life expectancy evaluation (7,156 ) (1,091 ) Change in discount rates 1,582 - Realized gain on maturities 10,761 2,743 Change in fair value of life settlements $ 5,475 $ 3,382

Total expenses from continuing operations were $12.0 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 compared to $9.9 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $1.8 million on the loss in fair value of the Revolving Credit Facility, $456,000 and $253,000 increase in professional fees and legal fees, respectively. These were offset mainly by a decrease in personnel costs of approximately $110,000.

The Company reported net loss from continuing operations of $9.6 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, compared to a net loss of $6.5 million, or $(0.23) per diluted share for the same period in 2017.

Our loss three months ended June 30, 2018 was impacted by an estimated tax expense of approximately $3.1 million. This amount is principally due to expected income inclusions under the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income ('GILTI') tax regime, limitations imposed on the use of historical net operating losses ('NOLs'), and interest expense limitations under IRC Sec. 264(a)(4) that are expected to apply when determining tested income for the GILTI inclusion. The Company is evaluating a number of tax planning strategies to help mitigate the impact of the GILTI provisions including its intent and ability to restructure its operations.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Total income from continuing operations was $11.2 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 compared to $29.1 million for the same period in 2017. Income was impacted by a $28.0 million gain on the maturity of twelve policies during the quarter compared to a $19.0 million gain on maturity of seven policies for the same period in 2017. Income for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 was negatively impacted by updated life expectancies procured by the Company in respect to the insureds' lives and maturities. The updated life expectancy reports implied that in aggregate, the insureds' health improved, therefore, lengthening their life expectancies relative to the prior life expectancies.

The following table provides a summary of the components of income from the Company's life settlements.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Change in estimated probabilistic cash flows $ 46,137 $ 45,781 Premiums paid during period (44,896 ) (42,033 ) Change in life expectancy evaluation (19,903 ) 6,207 Change in discount rates 1,582 (40 ) Realized gain on maturities 28,000 19,007 Change in fair value of life settlements $ 10,920 $ 28,922

Total expenses from continuing operations were $21.6 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 compared to $33.6 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $12.4 million on the loss on the change in fair value of our White Eagle revolving credit facility, a decrease of $297,000 in interest expense and a $427,000 decrease in personnel costs, offset by increases of $981,000 in legal fees and $92,000 in professional fees.

The Company reported net loss from continuing operations of $13.6 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share for the six month period ended June 30, 2018, compared to a net loss of $4.6 million, or $(0.16) per diluted share for the same period in 2017.

Life Settlements Portfolio Highlights

On June 30, 2018, the estimated fair value of the Company's 596 life insurance policies was $569.4 million compared to $567.5 million for 608 life insurance policies at December 31, 2017. The weighted average discount rate was 15.93% and 15.95% at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The aggregate face value of the Company's portfolio of life insurance policies was approximately $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2018.

During the quarter, seven life insurance policies that served as collateral under our revolving credit facility matured with a face value totaling $26.2 million.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit of $27.3 million and a book value per share of $1.16.

Emergent Capital, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Income Change in fair value of life settlements $ 5,475 $ 3,382 $ 10,920 $ 28,922 Other income 88 79 234 129 Total income 5,563 3,461 11,154 29,051 Expenses Interest expense 7,797 8,163 15,401 15,698 Change in fair value of White Eagle Revolving Credit Facility 12 (1,785 ) (2,377 ) 10,046 Personnel costs 939 1,049 1,706 2,133 Legal fees 910 657 2,633 1,652 Professional fees 1,660 1,204 2,899 2,807 Insurance 199 198 396 390 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 529 449 974 913 Total expenses 12,046 9,935 21,632 33,639 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (6,483 ) (6,474 ) (10,478 ) (4,588 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes 3,120 - 3,120 - Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (9,603 ) $ (6,474 ) $ (13,598 ) $ (4,588 ) Discontinued Operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (4 ) (35 ) (5 ) (225 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes - - - - Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (4 ) (35 ) (5 ) (225 ) Net income (loss) $ (9,607 ) $ (6,509 ) $ (13,603 ) $ (4,813 ) Basic and Diluted income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.06 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.16 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ - $ (0.01 ) Net income (loss) - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 155,810,449 28,169,414 155,800,082 28,159,080

Emergent Capital, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017* (Unaudited) (In thousands except share data) ASSETS Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,314 $ 18,131 Cash and cash equivalents (VIE Note 4) 17,949 13,136 Certificates of deposit 1,014 1,010 Prepaid expenses and other assets 934 617 Prepaid expenses and other assets (VIE Note 4) 30 53 Deposits - other 1,377 1,377 Life settlements, at estimated fair value (Note 15) 1,006 750 Life settlements, at estimated fair value (VIE Note 4 & Note 15) 568,367 566,742 Receivable for maturity of life settlements (VIE Note 4) 47,980 30,045 Fixed assets, net 104 145 Investment in affiliates 2,384 2,384 Total assets $ 649,459 $ 634,390 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,019 $ 2,015 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (VIE Note 4) 1,425 753 Other liabilities 182 451 Other liabilities (VIE Note 4) 48 - Interest payable - 8.5% Convertible Notes (Note 10) 46 46 8.5% Convertible Notes, net of discount and deferred debt costs (Note 10) 1,139 1,098 Interest payable - 5.0% Convertible Notes (Note 11) 1,432 1,432 5.0% Convertible Notes, net of discount and deferred debt costs (Note 11) 69,222 68,654 Interest payable - 8.5% Senior Secured Notes (Note 13) 124 132 8.5% Senior Secured Notes, net of deferred debt costs (Note 13) 34,056 33,927 White Eagle Revolving Credit Facility, at estimated fair value (VIE Note 4 & Note 9) 353,387 329,240 Current tax liability 3,120 - Total liabilities 466,200 437,748 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 17) Stockholders' Equity Common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 415,000,000 authorized at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017; 159,028,458 issued and 158,420,458 outstanding as of June 30, 2018;158,495,399 issued and 157,887,399 outstanding as of December 31, 2017) 1,590 1,585 Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share, 40,000,000 authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017) - - Treasury Stock, net of issuance cost (608,000 shares as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017) (2,534 ) (2,534 ) Additional paid-in-capital 333,844 333,629 Accumulated deficit (149,641 ) (136,038 ) Total stockholders' equity 183,259 196,642 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 649,459 $ 634,390

*Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

Selected Operating Data (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 End of Period - Policies Owned Number of policies owned 596 614 596 614 Average age of insured 83.9 82.9 83.9 82.9 Average death benefit per policy $ 4,743 $ 4,729 $ 4,743 $ 4,729 Average Life Expectancy - Calculated LE (Years) 8.0 8.7 8.0 8.7 Aggregate Death Benefit $ 2,826,863 $ 2,903,899 $ 2,826,863 $ 2,903,899 Aggregate fair value $ 569,373 $ 526,282 $ 569,373 $ 526,282 Monthly premium - average per policy $ 13.5 $ 11.5 $ 13.5 $ 11.5 Period Maturities Number of policies matured 7 3 12 7 Average age of insured at maturity 84.6 88.8 84.7 83.5 Average life expectancy - Calculated LE (Years) 3.0 3.5 4.7 3.5 Aggregate death benefit $ 26,235 $ 5,223 $ 53,935 $ 43,073 Gains on maturity $ 10,761 $ 2,743 $ 28,000 $ 19,007 Proceeds collected $ 12,700 $ 16,173 $ 36,045 $ 26,173

