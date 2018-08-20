Sonos Announces Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonos, Inc. ("Sonos") (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that after market close on Monday, September 10, 2018, the company will report financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2018 in a letter to shareholders, which will be made available on the investor relations section of its website. In addition, the company will host a conference call and Q&A to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call and Q&A will be accessible at: https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx . The replay will be available for at least one year following completion of the call.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 393-4306, with conference ID 6098946. Participants outside the U.S. can dial toll-free (734) 385-2616.

About Sonos

Sonos is the leading multi-room wireless smart home sound system. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled music listening experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of sonic content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

