Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2018) - SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSXV: SIL) (OTCQX: SVCMF) ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to list on the NYSE American (the "NYSE") and will begin trading under the symbol "SILV" on August 21, 2018 with trading on the OTCQX to cease concurrent with the NYSE listing.

"Listing on the NYSE American is an important milestone for SilverCrest at a time when our Company is having exploration success developing the Las Chispas Project in Sonora, Mexico. We are confident the listing will create even greater exposure among institutional and retail investors," said N. Eric Fier, CEO of SilverCrest.

"We are pleased to have SilverCrest Metals Inc. begin trading on the NYSE American, where it will join other exploration companies that benefit from the unique advantages provided by our high-quality markets, network and services," said John Tuttle, Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Listings, NYSE.

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's current focus is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Project resulting in numerous discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

