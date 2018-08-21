

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on August 7, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the RBA voted to maintain its benchmark lending rate at the record low of 1.50 percent - where it has been for two years.



New Zealand will release July numbers for credit card spending; in June, spending was up 2.1 percent on month and 5.7 percent on year.



Japan will see July figures for supermarket sales; in June, sales added 0.1 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide July data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.4 percent - unchanged from the June reading.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX