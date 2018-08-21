Quality increasingly important in Asia's collagen market

Asia's collagen market is booming but consumers in the region are increasingly demanding quality and scientific substantiation. This will be the key message from category leaders BioCell Technology International GmbH at Vitafoods Asia (September 11-12 in Singapore).

Collagen is long established as an ingredient in Asia's beauty from within market, and its benefits for joint health add to its appeal for the region's consumers, for whom healthy aging is an increasingly important goal.

What makes BioCell Collagen unique is that it is a highly bioavailable naturally occurring matrix of Hydrolyzed Type II collagen, chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid. Multiple human clinical studies have demonstrated its benefits for joint health and skin beauty.

In one study of 80 people it was confirmed safe and effective and, compared to a placebo group, significantly promoted joint comfort and mobility. The results corroborated an earlier trial which found that it promoted joint comfort by as much as 40%.

There are also proven benefits for healthy aging and beauty. One study found that daily ingestion of BioCell Collagen for 12 weeks led to a 13% reduction in wrinkles and a 76% reduction in dryness and skin scaling.

An overview of this growing body of research will be presented at Vitafoods Asia by Dr Vincenzo Boldrini, Scientific Manager of Sochim International, which performs clinical evaluations of the efficacy of health and nutrition products.

Suhail Ishaq, President of BioCell, said: "High quality collagen provides a unique and comprehensive nutraceutical solution for joint health, skin beauty and healthy aging. The Asian market is thriving, but as elsewhere, consumers are increasingly looking for clinically proven ingredients. Biocell is committed to quality and we're proud that the benefits of our collagen are backed up by robust scientific evidence."

BioCell Collagen is available in a Halal version certified to Malaysian Standard 1500 (MS 1500) by the Halal Quality Control/ Halal Certification Germany, which is recognized globally as the most developed Halal certification program in the world and provides a benchmark for Halal schemes globally.

About BioCell Collagen

BioCell Collagen is a clinically tested dietary ingredient that promotes active joints, youthful-looking skin, and healthy connective tissues. BioCell Collagen contains a patented composition of naturally occurring hydrolyzed collagen type II, chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid in a highly absorbable matrix form that has been the subject of numerous human clinical trials, including trials on safety, efficacy, and bioavailability. For more information and a directory of where to buy products made with BioCell Collagen, visit www.BioCellCollagen.com

About BioCell Technology

BioCell Technology is a research, product development, branding, and marketing company that manufactures innovative, science-based raw material ingredients that have applications in dietary supplements, functional foods and cosmetics. The company licenses its branded ingredients to leading consumer packaged goods companies for use in their finished products. For more information visit www.BioCellTechnology.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005598/en/

Contacts:

For more information or to arrange a meeting at Vitafoods Asia, contact:

Ingredient Communications

Steve Harman

+44 (0)7538 118079

steve@ingredientcommunications.com