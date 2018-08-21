Confucian Merchants Conference 2018 will be held in Shandong, China from September 28-30

JINAN, China, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Confucian Merchants Conference 2018 (CMC), hosted by the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and the People's Government of Shandong Province, will be held in Jinan, China from September 28 to 30.

The themes of the conference are "The Great Way to Confucian Entrepreneurship: Integrity and Credibility" and "New Era, New Vision, New Energies, New Confucian Entrepreneurs". Throughout the event, various activities will be held in all the 17 cities across Shandong.

The conference aims to apply the guidelines of President Xi Jinping's thoughts on Socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, the 19th National Congress of the CPC and especially the guidelines of the important instructions and comments delivered by President Xi Jinping during his inspection tour of Shandong.

The conference brings together representative entrepreneurs from both Shandong and other provinces who have invested in or cooperated with Shandong province, and influential representatives from the business sector, as well as academic and research institutions who have studied or worked in the province and made major contributions to its economic and social developments.

The conference has five goals:

Firstly, it will highlight the unique characteristics of Shandong province. As the cradle of Confucian culture, Shandong embodies the long-standing traditional Chinese culture and modern entrepreneurship, creating a new unique modern version of Confucian entrepreneurship.

Secondly, it aims to build a platform to promote business prosperity in Shandong province. By hosting the conference, the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and the People's Government of Shandong Province intend to promote the Confucian entrepreneurship in the modern era, building cooperation mechanisms and platforms, expanding contacts, and creating an environment in which this new business philosophy will flourish.

Thirdly, it aims to promote the accumulation of high-level resources. The conference will feature 11 industry forums, including new-generation information technology, high-end equipment, new energy, new materials, modern marine-time industry, medical care and elderly care, advanced chemical engineering, modern efficient agriculture, cultural innovation, fine tourism, contemporary financing services and so on, promoting interchange between talents from various fields, cutting-edge discussion of development trends and investment opportunities in relevant fields, and the provision of suggestions regarding Shandong's critical projects to restart economic momentum, industrial transformation and modernization, and investment promotion. Focusing on the "Top Ten" industries in the province, Shandong is dedicated to the optimization, improvement and growth of this industry grouping. Shandong will also further integrate chains of industry, capital, talent and innovation, and systematically introduce the major projects, policies and talent needed for high-quality development in Shandong, thus demonstrating the new opportunities, new momentum and new prospects available for development in Shandong.

Fourthly, it aims to be meticulous and refined. To capitalize upon the opportunity, all 17 cities have planned various events that are designed to deliver "accurate introduction and better service".

Lastly, the conference is planned to be a long-lasting, biennial event, for which a permanent secretariat position has been created.