

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday finally ended the five-day losing streak is which it had tumbled more than 125 points or 4.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,700-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to easing trade war concerns and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were higher and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index jumped 29.50 points or 1.11 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,698.47 after moving as low as 2,653.11. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 8.69 points or 0.60 percent to end at 1,451.07.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank soared 2.15 percent, while Bank of China jumped 1.45 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 1.90 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.66 percent, China Life advanced 1.81 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 2.05 percent, PetroChina gathered 2.38 percent, China Shenhua Energy added 1.98 percent, Gemdale was up 0.12 percent, Poly Real Estate gained 2.74 percent, China Vanke surged 2.91 percent and CITIC Securities rose 2.03 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened higher Monday before turning mixed. They recovered in afternoon trade to finish modestly higher.



The Dow added 89.37 points or 0.35 percent to 25,758.69, while the NASDAQ gained 4.68 points or 0.06 percent to 7,821.01 and the S&P 500 picked up 6.92 points or 0.24 percent to end at 2,857.05.



The upward momentum on Wall Street expressed optimism about upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China, scheduled for this week as negotiators try to end their trade impasse.



Oil prices edged higher Monday, extending gains to a third straight session despite lingering concerns about excess crude supply in the market. Crude oil futures for September delivery ended up $0.52 or 0.8 percent at $66.43 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX