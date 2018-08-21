

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, paring initial losses, as the impact of a stronger yen offset the positive cues from Wall Street. Investors are focused on the trade talks between the U.S. and China to be held later this week.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 44.20 points or 0.20 percent to 22,154.80, after touching a low of 22,053.14 in early trades.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Canon and Sony are down in a range of 0.4 percent to 1.5 percent.



In the auto space, Honda is lower by 0.3 percent and Toyota is losing 0.7 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising 0.5 percent, while Japan Petroleum is down more than 1 percent even as crude oil prices rose for a third straight session overnight.



Among the major gainers, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metals as well as Nisshin Steel are rising more than 1 percent each.



On the flip side, Toto is losing almost 3 percent, while Haseko Corp., Hino Motors and Fujikura are declining more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will see July figures for supermarket sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday amid optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.



The Dow added 89.37 points or 0.35 percent to 25,758.69, the Nasdaq gained 4.68 points or 0.06 percent to 7,821.01 and the S&P 500 picked up 6.92 points or 0.24 percent to end at 2,857.05.



The major European markets also ended firmly in positive territory on Monday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.99 percent, the CAC of France rose 0.65 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.43 percent.



Crude oil prices extended gains on Monday to a third successive session despite lingering concerns about the outlook for economic growth and worries about excess crude supply in the market. WTI crude for September delivery added $0.52 or 0.8 percent to close at $66.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX