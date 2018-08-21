

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Eurovia signed an agreement with Salini Impregilo Group to acquire the Lane Asphalt Plants & Paving division of its subsidary Lane Construction, whose operations cover industrial and roadworks activities, for a total consideration of $555 million. These operations, based in 10 states, on the East Coast and in Texas, generate over $600 million in annual revenue and include approximately 40 asphalt-production plants and several quarries.



As a result of this acquisition, subject to regulatory approval in the United States, Eurovia becomes one of the larger asphalt producers on the East Coast with a total revenue of about $1.2 billion.



