

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Merrill Lynch will pay $8.9 million to settle charges it failed to disclose a conflict of interest, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.



The SEC said that Merrill, the brokerage arm of Bank of America Corp. (BAC), mishandled 1,500 investor accounts through its relationship with a third-party product provider. Investors had about $575 million in the products, managed by a subsidiary of an unnamed foreign multinational bank, the SEC said.



According to the SEC, Merrill Lynch halted new investments into certain products because of pending management changes at the third-party bank, and Merrill's governance committee planned to vote on a recommendation to terminate the products and offer clients alternatives.



The SEC alleged that the third party appealed to senior Merrill Lynch executives, stymying the governance committee's vote and resulting in an eventual decision to offer the third party's products to new Merrill accounts.



