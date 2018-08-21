

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street amid optimism over U.S.-China trade talks, while the dollar declined after a report from Reuters said that U.S. President Donald Trump accused China as well as Europe of manipulating their currencies and also said he was 'not thrilled' with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for raising interest rates.



Investors are now looking ahead to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday and a meeting of central bankers at the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole symposium later this week.



The Australian market is declining despite the positive lead from Wall Street and higher commodity prices, as investors digested corporate earnings results and news that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has narrowly survived a party leadership challenge from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.



Investors are also cautious as they look ahead to the release of minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting held earlier this month.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 44.90 points or 0.71 percent to 6,300.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 39.10 points or 0.61 percent to 6,396.00.



In the mining space, Rio Tinto is lower by almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down more than 1 percent.



Shares of BHP Billiton are declining almost 1 percent after the mining giant reported a 37 percent fall in full-year profit to $3.7 billion on impairments and charges, while underlying profit grew 33 percent.



Oil stocks are also weak despite after crude oil prices rising for a third straight session overnight. Oil Search is losing almost 2 percent, Woodside Petroleum is declining more than 1 percent and Santos is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Among banks, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are lower in a range of 0.8 percent to 1.3 percent.



Gold miners are mixed despite a strong rebound in gold prices. Newcrest Mining is losing 0.7 percent, while Evolution Mining is rising almost 1 percent.



Healthscope reported a 50 percent fall in full-year net profit and said it will set up a new unlisted property trust to hold most of its freehold hospital property assets. The health insurer's shares are down 0.2 percent.



Shares of Super Retail Group are rising more than 12 percent after the owner of Rebel sporting goods and leisure retail recorded a 26 percent increase in full-year net profit.



Seven West Media reported a turnaround to profit in the full-year, while underlying earnings declined almost 10 percent. The media company's shares are losing 7 percent.



Amcor delivered a 21 percent increase in full-year net profit, but warned that interim earnings will be only modestly higher due to rising raw material costs. The packaging manufacturer's shares are losing more than 3 percent.



In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on August 7. At the meeting, the RBA voted to maintain its benchmark lending rate at the record low of 1.50 percent - where it has been for two years.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7335, up from US$0.7303 on Monday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower, paring initial losses, as the impact of a stronger yen offset the positive cues from Wall Street. Investors are focused on the trade talks between the U.S. and China to be held later this week.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 44.20 points or 0.20 percent to 22,154.80, after touching a low of 22,053.14 in early trades.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Canon and Sony are down in a range of 0.4 percent to 1.5 percent.



In the auto space, Honda is lower by 0.3 percent and Toyota is losing 0.7 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising 0.5 percent, while Japan Petroleum is down more than 1 percent even as crude oil prices rose for a third straight session overnight.



Among the major gainers, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metals as well as Nisshin Steel are rising more than 1 percent each.



On the flip side, Toto is losing almost 3 percent, while Haseko Corp., Hino Motors and Fujikura are declining more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will see July figures for supermarket sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand and Singapore are also modestly lower, while Shanghai, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday amid optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.



The Dow added 89.37 points or 0.35 percent to 25,758.69, the Nasdaq gained 4.68 points or 0.06 percent to 7,821.01 and the S&P 500 picked up 6.92 points or 0.24 percent to end at 2,857.05.



The major European markets also ended firmly in positive territory on Monday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.99 percent, the CAC of France rose 0.65 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.43 percent.



Crude oil prices extended gains on Monday to a third successive session despite lingering concerns about the outlook for economic growth and worries about excess crude supply in the market. WTI crude for September delivery added $0.52 or 0.8 percent to close at $66.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



