Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / Santhera to Report First Half-Year Financial Figures and Provide Corporate Update on September 4, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Pratteln, Switzerland, August 21, 2018 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) will announce its first half-year financial figures for 2018 and provide a corporate update on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at 07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST / 01:00 EDT. A conference call with Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera and Christoph Rentsch, CFO of Santhera, will be held in English on the same day at 13:00 CEST / 12:00 BST / 07:00 EDT.
Participants are invited to dial one of the following numbers 10-15 minutes before the conference call starts (no dial-in code is required):
Europe: +41 58 310 50 00
UK: +44 207 107 0613
USA: +1 631 570 5613
Half-year Report 2018 and press release will be available on www.santhera.com (http://www.santhera.com) from 07:00 CEST.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The portfolio comprises clinical stage and marketed treatments for neuro-ophthalmologic, neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Santhera's Raxone (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and is currently commercialized in more than 20 countries. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com (http://www.santhera.com).
Raxone is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.com (mailto:public-relations@anthera.com) or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com (mailto:eva.kalias@santhera.com)
For Investors:
investor-relations@santhera.com (mailto:investor-relations@santhera.com) or
Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors
Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US: +1 212 915 2568
christoph.rentsch@santhera.com (mailto:christoph.rentsch@santhera.com) hans@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:hans@lifesciadvisors.com)
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
# # #
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
Hohenrainstrasse 24 Pratteln Switzerland
ISIN: CH0027148649;