Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera to Report First Half-Year Financial Figures and Provide Corporate Update on September 4, 2018

Pratteln, Switzerland, August 21, 2018 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) will announce its first half-year financial figures for 2018 and provide a corporate update on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at 07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST / 01:00 EDT. A conference call with Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera and Christoph Rentsch, CFO of Santhera, will be held in English on the same day at 13:00 CEST / 12:00 BST / 07:00 EDT.



Participants are invited to dial one of the following numbers 10-15 minutes before the conference call starts (no dial-in code is required):

Europe: +41 58 310 50 00

UK: +44 207 107 0613

USA: +1 631 570 5613



Half-year Report 2018 and press release will be available on www.santhera.com (http://www.santhera.com) from 07:00 CEST.



About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The portfolio comprises clinical stage and marketed treatments for neuro-ophthalmologic, neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Santhera's Raxone (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and is currently commercialized in more than 20 countries. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com (http://www.santhera.com).

Raxone is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.



For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com (mailto:public-relations@anthera.com) or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com (mailto:eva.kalias@santhera.com)



For Investors:

investor-relations@santhera.com (mailto:investor-relations@santhera.com) or

Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors

Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US: +1 212 915 2568

christoph.rentsch@santhera.com (mailto:christoph.rentsch@santhera.com) hans@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:hans@lifesciadvisors.com)



Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

News Release 1H 2018 Pre-Announcement (http://hugin.info/137261/R/2212059/862315.pdf)

