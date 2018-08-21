Prosafe SE: Safe Boreas contract further extended at Mariner

Equinor UK Limited has exercised the second of six one-month options to extend the charter of the Safe Boreas. The total value of the option is USD 6 million.
In early August 2017, the Safe Boreas commenced a 13-month firm operational period at Mariner in the UK sector of the North Sea, which will now continue through to early November 2018.
Stavanger, 21 August 2018
Prosafe SE
