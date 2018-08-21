sprite-preloader
Prosafe SE: Safe Boreas contract further extended at Mariner

Equinor UK Limited has exercised the second of six one-month options to extend the charter of the Safe Boreas. The total value of the option is USD 6 million.

In early August 2017, the Safe Boreas commenced a 13-month firm operational period at Mariner in the UK sector of the North Sea, which will now continue through to early November 2018.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com/)

Stavanger, 21 August 2018
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 478 07 813


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)