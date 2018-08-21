WorldLink Selects Juniper Networks to Power Nepal's Networking Transformation

KATHMANDU, Nepal, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fctt.marketwire.com%2F%3Frelease%3D11G143421-002%26id%3D12053554%26type%3D0%26url%3Dhttp%253a%252f%252fwww.juniper.net%252fus%252fen%252f&data=02%7C01%7CDileep.M%40edelman.com%7C91f7a84e06584861f94f08d4d8bbc239%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C636371748379363922&sdata=gXQGv%2BURfgtt5x2EM4HlFjd5Yjk3aZoOOqWolmDOO%2F0%3D&reserved=0) (NYSE: JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that WorldLink (https://worldlink.com.np/), Nepal's largest internet service provider, has successfully leveraged Juniper's globally-proven, high-performance networking solutions to tackle the networking constraints and complexities of an exponentially growing consumer market.



As a country in the throes of tremendous development, Nepal has witnessed explosive levels of growth in connectivity. Government reports1 show that internet penetration has grown from 10 percent in 2011 to nearly 50 percent today including Mobility and only around 12 percent in fixed Broadband. Emerging as a major broadband player in enabling this transformation, WorldLink has witnessed its customer base double each year since 2014 with this level of growth seen not only in the urban capital of Kathmandu, but across more than 70 smaller cities and towns nationwide in fixed broadband.

Faced with this expanding customer base, ever-increasing internet traffic and the resulting spike in demand for services, WorldLink selected Juniper Networks as a partner that could future-proof its backbone network.

At the top of WorldLink's priorities is transitioning toward a high performance 100GbE infrastructure alongside future-proofing flexibility and scalability to support continued growth. WorldLink identified the single-platform MX series (https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products-services/routing/mx-series/) as a major differentiating factor, allowing for the capabilities required to support sustained growth while also providing cost-efficient, streamlined network management for the foreseeable future.

Joining the list of the world's leading internet service providers rolling out 100GbE deployments, WorldLink has greatly simplified the complexities of networking for the rapidly developing country, enabling thousands in Nepal to join the evolution of the internet age.

News Highlights

The MX series (https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products-services/routing/mx-series/) by Juniper Networks has been selected by WorldLink for deployment as part of its transition towards a high-speed 100GbE backbone network.

WorldLink has deployed the MX960 (https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products-services/routing/mx-series/mx960/) at the 100GbE Network Core, and also for Internet gateway and broadband router purposes.

In addition, the MX480 (https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products-services/routing/mx-series/mx480/), MX240 (https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products-services/routing/mx-series/mx240/) and MX104 (https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products-services/routing/mx-series/mx104/) have also been deployed as MPLS aggregation and provider edge routers.

Services provisioning and network management has also been simplified and streamlined, with the deployment of Junos Space Connectivity Services Director (https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products-services/network-management/junos-space-applications/connectivity-services-director/).

Supporting Quotes

"Our partnership with Juniper Networks plays a key role in the steady increase of fixed broadband penetration across a developing country like Nepal. Juniper's high-performing technologies along with its detailed after-sales service management has enabled WorldLink to continuously deliver a stable and secure network, while ensuring that the growth of internet connectivity is made accessible at an affordable rate."

-Samit Jana, CTO, WorldLink

"Ever since we entered the Nepal market in 2012, we have observed the tremendous growth WorldLink has achieved across the ISP and IT services space. We are delighted to play a part in WorldLink's success, driving networking transformation across the country as they strive to provide world-class networking connectivity to the citizens of Nepal, and we are excited to strengthen our close partnership with them in support of their continued networking infrastructure expansion."

- Dinesh Verma, Managing Director, India and SAARC, Juniper Networks

