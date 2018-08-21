

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.(AAPL) will release a new low-cost laptop and a professional-focused upgrade to the Mac mini desktop later this year, ending a drought of Mac computers that has limited sales of the company's longest-running line of devices, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the plans.



The new laptop will look similar to the current MacBook Air, but will include thinner bezels around the screen. The display, which will remain about 13-inches, will be a higher-resolution 'Retina' version that Apple uses on other products, the report said.



The current MacBook Air, which costs $1,000, remains Apple's only laptop without a high-resolution screen. The MacBook Air was last updated with a faster processor option last year, but hasn't seen a major overhaul in several years. The 12-inch MacBook launched in 2015 was seen as a replacement to the MacBook Air, but its $1,300 starting price put it out of reach for some consumers. The new MacBook Air will be geared toward consumers looking for a cheaper Apple computer, but also schools that often buy laptops in bulk.



When Apple releases new Macs in the fall, it often does so in October, following the launch of new iPhones. The company is planning to debut three new iPhones, Apple Watches with larger screens, and new iPad Pros later this year, the report said.



The report said that Apple is also planning the first upgrade to the Mac mini in about four years. It's a Mac desktop that doesn't include a screen, keyboard, or mouse in the box and costs $500.



For this year's model, Apple is focusing primarily on pro users, and new storage and processor options are likely to make it more expensive than previous versions, the report said.



In addition, the report said Apple is preparing to launch macOS Mojave, a new version of its Mac operating system that adds new features for sorting files and the ability to run iPad apps like Apple News. The company is also planning a new version of the Mac Pro, the company's most high-end Mac, for next year.



