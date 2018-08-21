IAA Commercial Vehicles in Hanover, Germany, is the world's leading trade show for mobility, transport and logistics

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX),an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that the Company has been selected as a finalist in the New Mobility World (NMW) Lab18 Startup Challenge. Foresight has been selected from more than 100 applicants from 29 countries, as one of four of the most promising mobilitystartups to reach the final round.

The NMW Lab18 Startup Challenge will take place in September at the IAA Commercial Vehicles in Hanover, Germany the world's leading trade show for mobility, transport and logistics. The NMW interdisciplinary platform is directed toward innovators in the transport and mobility sector and brings together the most important players from all sectors which develop new solutions, technologies or products for the mobility of tomorrow.

"It is a great honor to make the finals list at this year's NMW Lab18 Startup Challenge," said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. "This achievement recognizes that Foresight's breakthrough QuadSight system has an important role in shaping the future of the automotive industry. We believe that there is a perfect fit between Foresight's technological solutions and the specific needs of the semi and fully autonomous vehicles markets."

Foresight regards QuadSight as the industry's most accurate quad-camera vision system, offering exceptional obstacle detection for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle safety. Using proven, highly advanced image-processing algorithms, QuadSight uses four-camera technology that combines two pairs of stereoscopic infrared and daylight cameras. QuadSight is designed to achieve near-100% obstacle detection with near-zero false alerts under any weather or lighting conditions including complete darkness, rain, haze, fog and glare.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of stereo/quad-camera vision systems for the automotive industry based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing and sensor fusion. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Foresight Automotive Ltd., develops advanced systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about the vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. The company's systems are targeting the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets. The company estimates that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive grade, cost-effective platform, and advanced technology.

