TikTok Brings Its Global Talent Program One Million Audition to Russia

TikTok's global talent campaign One Million Audition is in Russia for the first time;

for the first time; Previously held globally and helped creators in 10 countries/regions to gain fame in a short period;

7 renowned industry stalwarts to mentor and inspire the contestants

MOSCOW, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TikTok, the world's fastest growing short-form video app, announced to bring its global talent program One Million Audition to Russia. The cultural contest will be held between August 18 and August 30 and will seek the best creators of the internet era. Users will create their videos according to the following themes: Sports, Comedy, Lifestyle, Arts and Beauty.

TikTok has over 500 million monthly active users globally. Every day, millions of people use TikTok to express themselves through singing, dancing, comedy, art, cinematography, sport, and more. In addition to hundreds of millions of user-generated videos, the platform has attracted major artists, launched the diverse careers of a variety of social media influencers, and featured original content from some of the largest entertainment companies.

The One Million Audition is yet another TikTok initiative to discover and incubate new talent from the platform. TikTok believes that by encouraging and investing in the education of these creators, we build a lasting relationship and help to professionalize the market of digital influence in Russia.

The One Million Audition provides young budding artists a stage to showcase their diverse talent and win millions of followers and rewards. It has been held in the US, Brazil, Portuguese, India, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and some other markets. TikTok has brought this global program to Russia now and has invited 7 renowned industry stalwarts as mentors for the competing creators. TikTok is offering the competition's final winners Huawei P20 Lite phones as prizes.

The Audition in Russia will open five categories for talents from all walks of life. The five categories are:

Come crank up your creativity and take the prize home. For more information regarding the contest, please refer to: https://activity.tiktok.com/magic/runtime/?id=1370

