EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Half-year Report
London, August 20
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
HALF-YEARLY REPORT
Six months ended 30 June 2018
The Directors announce the unaudited Half-Yearly Report for the period from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018 as follows:
Copies of the Half-Yearly Report can be obtained from the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|30 June 2018
|31 December 2017
|Change
|Shareholders' funds
|£144,228,000
|£148,818,000
|(3.1%)
|Net asset value per ordinary share ("NAV")
|333.2p
|337.7p
|(1.3%)
|Share price per ordinary share
|308.0p
|320.0p
|(3.8%)
|Share price discount to NAV
|7.6%
|5.2%
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
OBJECTIVE
The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with an attractive real long-term total return by investing globally in undervalued securities. The portfolio is managed without reference to the composition of any stock market index.
INVESTMENT POLICY
The Company invests in a focused portfolio of approximately 30 to 40 securities of issuers throughout the world, predominantly in quoted equities. The Company may also invest in unquoted securities, which are not anticipated to exceed 10 per cent of the Company's total assets at the time of investment. No investment in the Company's portfolio may exceed 15 per cent of the Company's total assets at the time of investment.
The Company has the ability to invest in other investment companies or funds but will invest no more than 15 per cent of its gross assets in other listed investment companies (including investment trusts).
The Company may also invest a substantial portion of its assets in debt instruments, cash or cash equivalents when the Investment Manager believes market or economic conditions make equity investment unattractive or while seeking appropriate investment opportunities for the portfolio or to maintain liquidity. In addition, the Company may purchase derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.
It is intended that, from time to time, when deemed appropriate, the Company will borrow for investment purposes up to the equivalent of 25 per cent of its total assets. By contrast, the Company's portfolio may from time to time have substantial holdings of debt instruments, cash or short-term deposits.
The investment objective and policy are intended to distinguish the Company from other investment vehicles which have relatively narrow investment objectives and which are thus constrained in their decision making and asset allocation. The objective and policy allow the Company to be constrained in its investment selection only by valuation and to be pragmatic in portfolio construction by only investing in securities which the Investment Manager considers to be undervalued on an absolute basis.
CORPORATE INFORMATION
|Directors (all non-executive)
|Registrar and Transfer Office
|Teddy Tulloch (Chairman)
David Hough
David Ross
Giles Weaver
|Computershare Investor Services PLC
The Pavilions
Bridgwater Road
Bristol
BS99 6ZZ
Tel: 0370 889 4069
email: web.queries@computershare.co.uk
www.investorcentre.co.uk
|Company Secretary and Registered Office
|Kenneth J Greig
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
www.epgot.com
|Alternative Investment Fund Manager
|Solicitor and Sponsor
|Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
|Dickson Minto W.S.
16 Charlotte Square
Edinburgh
EH2 4DF
|Investment Manager
|Depositary
|Edinburgh Partners Limited
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
Tel: 0131 270 3800
email: enquiries@edpam.com
www.edinburghpartners.com
|Northern Trust Global Services Limited
50 Bank Street
Canary Wharf
London
E14 5NT
Custodian and Banker
The Northern Trust Company
50 Bank Street
Canary Wharf
London
E14 5NT
|Auditor
Ernst & Young LLP
Atria One
144 Morrison Street
Edinburgh
EH3 8EX
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Results
At 30 June 2018, our NAV was 333.2p, a reduction of 1.3 per cent from the 31 December 2017 NAV of 337.7p. The 2017 final dividend of 5.3p per share was paid in May 2018 and this resulted in a total return for the six months of 0.3 per cent. This compares with a total return from the FTSE All-World Index over the same period of 2.1 per cent, while the FTSE All-Share Index total return was 1.7 per cent.
The share price at the end of June 2018 was 308p, which was 3.8 per cent below the year-end share price of 320p. At 30 June 2018, the Company's shares were trading at a discount of 7.6 per cent to the NAV, compared to a 5.2 per cent discount at the previous year end. The share price total return, including dividends reinvested, was -2.1 per cent. The discount has been quite volatile recently and this has resulted in us continuing to buy in shares in line with our stated policy to buy back shares with the objective of maintaining the share price at close to the NAV. In the first six months of 2018, we bought back 775,000 shares, which represented 1.8 per cent of the shares in circulation at the start of the period, at a total cost of £2.4 million. Shares bought back have not been cancelled, but instead are held in treasury with the intention of re-issuing them when demand warrants doing so.
At the Annual General Meeting held in April 2018, Shareholders again approved a resolution permitting the Company to sell shares from treasury at a small discount to the NAV, with tight restrictions on any potential dilution to the NAV. While no shares were sold from treasury during the first six months of 2018, we will be prepared to do so if we consider it is in the best interests of Shareholders.
Revenue account
The Income Statement below shows revenue per share of 4.7p for the first six months of 2018, which was a 17.5 per cent increase on the 4.0p generated in the same period last year. The revenue per share for the full year in 2017 was 5.3p. The increase in the revenue per share during the period under review resulted principally from portfolio changes with recent purchases having higher dividend yields than the shares that were disposed of. The continued weakness of sterling against foreign currencies also benefitted the revenue per share.
As we have stated in previous annual and half-yearly reports, the decision on which shares we own is driven by our Investment Manager's well-defined investment philosophy of focusing on value regardless of the dividend yield of the shares. While this can result in volatility in our revenue per share from year to year, we continue to believe it will produce a better total return over the longer term.
Investment Manager
As detailed in the 2017 Annual Report, on 17 January 2018, Franklin Resources, Inc. announced the acquisition of Edinburgh Partners Limited, our Investment Manager. The acquisition completed on 1 May 2018. An adjustment was made to the carrying value of the Company's investment in Edinburgh Partners Limited and incorporated in the financial statements in the 2017 Annual Report. It is considered that the acquisition is a positive move for Edinburgh Partners, particularly given the complementary investment styles based on value investing. Importantly, the individuals responsible for the investment management of your Company remain the same.
Economic and stock market review and investment performance
After the strong rises in equity markets seen in both 2016 and 2017, returns were much more muted in the first half of 2018. Overall, while a negative total return was seen in the first quarter of the year, this was outweighed by the positive total return achieved during the second quarter, resulting in a marginally positive total return over the half-year. In sterling terms, the US equity market was the best performing of the world's major equity markets achieving a 5.2 per cent return; this was achieved almost equally from the equity market and the US dollar strengthening against sterling.
Concerns over trade sanctions and their potential impact on the global economy cast a shadow over non-US equity markets. In addition, European equity markets were impacted by the results of the Italian election with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement becoming Italy's largest political party. Both the main European and Asian (ex Japan) Indices produced negative total returns over the half year but weakness in the Japanese Topix Index was offset by yen strength. There is currently a lack of clarity over the substance of the UK's exit from the European Union and whether the UK can reach an agreement with the other 27 European Union countries before the planned exit date of 29 March 2019. However, despite concerns over Brexit, the UK equity market saw a small positive return during the period under review.
The best performing sector within the portfolio was oil & gas, where the portfolio has a significant exposure. During the period, the Brent oil price increased by 17.9 per cent from US$67 to US$79. Strong performances were seen in Apache, BP and Total. In contrast, the weakest performing sector within the portfolio was the financial sector with Bank Mandiri, Commerzbank and ING being the stocks that were most adversely affected. In the case of Bank Mandiri and Commerzbank, following strong performance, we had partially reduced the size of the holdings in February 2018. Subsequent to the half-year end, we added to the holdings in Commerzbank and ING having considered that the recent share price falls have been overdone. During the six months under review, the three best performing stocks in the portfolio were Tesco, Nokia and Ubisoft Entertainment, the latter being sold following its strong performance, as it was considered to be fully valued. Along with Commerzbank, Celgene and PostNL had relatively disappointing performances in the period, the latter despite having a high dividend yield. Our Investment Manager believes all three stocks remain undervalued.
Portfolio activity
A key feature of the half year under review was the reduction in the Company's financial sector exposure from 31.8 per cent to 21.7 per cent of net assets. The banking stocks, BNP Paribas, Credicorp and HSBC, were completely disposed of during the period. Credicorp shares had performed well since purchase and the valuation discounted a more optimistic scenario for the Peruvian economy. Despite an attractive dividend, HSBC appeared fully valued and better opportunities existed within the sector. There was also a reduction in financial sector exposure as a result of the sale of the Company's holding in its Investment Manager, Edinburgh Partners Limited, to Franklin Resources, Inc.
There was a reduction in the Company's exposure to the consumer goods sector from 12.2 per cent to 6.3 per cent of net assets which resulted from the sales of Ubisoft Entertainment in France and Whirlpool in the US, as well as partial disposals of a number of other shareholdings, including Goodbaby International in China and Panasonic in Japan.
The one sector in which a substantial increase in investment was made was the telecommunications sector with an increase from 4.2 per cent to 9.6 per cent of net assets. New stocks purchased included China Mobile, Singapore Telecommunications and the US-based Verizon. Well-covered dividends, strong and rising dividend yields and having little exposure to inflation-induced cost increases are the principal attractive characteristics of these stocks. China Mobile is the dominant mobile carrier in China, with a rapidly growing fixed-line business. There was relatively little change in the percentage of assets held within other sectors.
From a geographical perspective, there was relatively little change in the overall composition of the portfolio. The Company's highest exposure is to European equities which reduced marginally from 32.5 per cent of net assets at the previous year end to 32.2 per cent at 30 June 2018. There was also a marginal reduction in Asia Pacific exposure which reduced from 19.5 per cent to 18.7 per cent and in Japanese equity exposure from 19.7 per cent to 18.6 per cent. We continue to have a relatively low weighting in US equities, although during the period there was an increase from 8.2 per cent to 10.3 per cent of net assets, following the purchase of Verizon stated above. The most significant reduction in geographical exposure was in the UK which saw a reduction from 12.7 per cent to 8.9 per cent of net assets, as a result of the sale of Edinburgh Partners and HSBC and the partial disposals of AstraZeneca and BP. Following the sale of Credicorp in Peru, we now no longer have a direct exposure to Latin America, although the Company continues to maintain an exposure to emerging economies through its holding in the Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund which represents 2.2 per cent of net assets.
The consequence of the reduced geographical equity exposures detailed above has resulted in cash and other net assets increasing significantly during the period from 2.8 per cent to 9.1 per cent of net assets. This reflects our Investment Manager's view that it is becoming increasingly difficult to identify stocks that are considered to be materially undervalued. The Investment Manager has managed the portfolio with reasonably high cash balances in the past when they consider share prices to be on the higher side of fair value, while they await the opportunity to invest in undervalued stocks.
Outlook
While it is possible that the US under the leadership of President Trump will continue to pursue policies which could result in a significant slowdown in global growth through the imposition of trade tariffs, our Investment Manager believes that this is more likely to be rhetoric rather than substance. We believe that the global economy is continuing on an improving trend and thus the gradual trend of rising interest rates is likely to continue. This is not necessarily a negative for equity markets but it is expected to increase the volatility in share prices and to increase the downside risk for the share prices of those companies on very high ratings whose earnings come in below expectations.
Our Investment Manager continues to be wary of expensively-rated companies but perceives there to be selective value in certain areas such as banking and telecommunication stocks. In particular, a number of bank shares in the portfolio are on significant discounts to their tangible book value.
As mentioned above, the portfolio continues to maintain a significant position in the oil & gas sector, which performed strongly during the period as the oil price continued to rise. This is in contrast to the view of a number of commentators that believe the world is on the brink of a significant slowdown. We continue to remain confident on the structure of the portfolio and will use the current relatively high level of cash balances to invest in new stocks or add to existing investments when opportunities occur.
Teddy Tulloch
Chairman
20 August 2018
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
PORTFOLIO OF INVESTMENTS
as at 30 June 2018
Company
Sector
Country
Valuation
|% of Net Assets
|£'000
|Equity investments
|Roche*
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|4,964
|3.4
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|4,833
|3.4
|Verizon
|Telecommunications
|United States
|4,630
|3.2
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|4,303
|3.0
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|4,177
|2.9
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|4,086
|2.8
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|3,996
|2.8
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3,933
|2.7
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|3,802
|2.6
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|3,621
|2.5
|China Mobile
|Telecommunications
|China
|3,587
|2.5
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3,576
|2.5
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|3,576
|2.5
|Mitsubishi
|Industrial
|Japan
|3,547
|2.5
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|3,479
|2.4
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|3,445
|2.4
|Bangkok Bank**
|Financials
|Thailand
|3,410
|2.4
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3,380
|2.3
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|3,341
|2.3
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|3,337
|2.3
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|3,312
|2.3
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Telecommunications
|Singapore
|3,295
|2.3
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|3,291
|2.3
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|3,242
|2.2
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
|Financials
|Other
|3,193
|2.2
|Alps Electric
|Industrials
|Japan
|3,165
|2.2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3,152
|2.2
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
|2,945
|2.0
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2,895
|2.0
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2,876
|2.0
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2,822
|2.0
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2,779
|1.9
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2,769
|1.9
|Celgene
|Health Care
|United States
|2,714
|1.9
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|2,571
|1.8
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2,381
|1.6
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2,298
|1.6
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|2,256
|1.6
|Goodbaby International
|Consumer Goods
|China
|2,149
|1.5
|Total equity investments
|131,128
|90.9
|Cash and other net current assets
|13,100
|9.1
|Net assets
|144,228
|100.0
|*
|The investment is in non-voting shares
|**
|The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS
as at 30 June 2018 (% of net assets)
Sector distribution
|Sector
|%
|Financials
|21.7
|Health Care
|17.0
|Oil & Gas
|13.4
|Industrials
|10.5
|Consumer Services
|9.9
|Telecommunications
|9.6
|Consumer Goods
|6.3
|Technology
|2.5
|Cash and other net current assets
|9.1
|100.0
Geographical distribution
|Geographical area
|%
|Europe
|32.2
|Asia Pacific
|18.7
|Japan
|18.6
|United States
|10.3
|Cash and other net current assets
|9.1
|United Kingdom
|8.9
|Other
|2.2
|Cash and other net current assets
|9.1
|100.0
DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
The important events that have occurred during the period under review and the key factors influencing the Financial Statements are set out in the Chairman's Statement above. The principal factors that could impact the remaining six months of the financial year are also detailed in the Chairman's Statement.
The Board considers that the following are the principal risks associated with investing in the Company: investment and strategy risk, key manager risk, discount volatility risk, market risk, foreign currency risk and regulatory risk. Other risks associated with investing in the Company are liquidity risk, credit risk, interest rate risk, gearing risk, operational risk and other financial risks. These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail under the heading "Principal risks and uncertainties" within the Strategic Report in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. The Company's principal risks and uncertainties are unchanged since the date of that report.
DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:
|(a)
|4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and
|(b)
|4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.
This Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board of Directors and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:
Teddy Tulloch
Chairman
20 August 2018
INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
for the six months to 30 June 2018
|Six months
to 30 June 2018
|Six months
to 30 June 2017
|Year to
31 December 207 (audited)
Note
|Revenue
£'000
| Capital
£'000
|Total
£'000
|Revenue
£'000
|Capital
£'000
|Total
£'000
|Revenue
£'000
|Capital
£'000
|Total
£'000
|(Loss)/gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss
6
-
(2,084)
(2,084)
-
8,830
8,830
-
17,318
17,318
|Foreign exchange gains/(loss) on capital items
-
217
217
-
(411)
(411)
-
(551)
(551)
|Income
|2
|2,904
|-
|2,904
|2,653
|-
|2,653
|4,014
|-
|4,014
|Management fee
|(469)
|-
|(469)
|(487)
|-
|(487)
|(982)
|-
|(982)
|Other expenses
|(193)
|-
|(193)
|(186)
|-
|(186)
|(376)
|-
|(376)
|Net return before finance costs and taxation
2,242
(1,867)
375
1,980
8,419
10,399
2,656
16,767
19,423
|Finance costs
Interest payable and othercharges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net return before taxation
2,242
(1,867)
375
1,980
8,419
10,399
2,656
16,767
19,423
|Taxation
|3
|(220)
|-
|(220)
|(113)
|-
|(113)
|(202)
|-
|(202)
|Net return after taxation
2,022
(1,867)
155
1,867
8,419
10,286
2,454
16,767
19,221
pence
pence
pence
pence
pence
pence
pence
pence
pence
|Return per ordinary share
5
4.7
(4.3)
0.4
4.0
17.8
21.8
5.3
36.3
41.6
All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.
The total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are prepared in accordance with guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").
A separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has not been prepared as all gains and losses are included in the Income Statement.
BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)
as at 30 June 2018
Note
|30 June
2018
£'000
|30 June
2017
£'000
|31 December
2017 (audited)
£'000
|Fixed asset investments
|Investments at fair value through
profit or loss
6
131,128
143,727
144,663
|Current assets
|Debtors
|414
|354
|513
|Cash at bank and short-term deposits
|12,917
|3,170
|4,298
|13,331
|3,524
|4,811
|Current liabilities
|Creditors
|231
|152
|656
|231
|152
|656
|Net current assets
|13,100
|3,372
|4,155
|Net assets
|144,228
|147,099
|148,818
|Capital and reserves
|Called-up share capital
|645
|645
|645
|Share premium
|1,597
|1,597
|1,597
|Capital redemption reserve
|14
|14
|14
|Special reserve
|52,508
|62,168
|54,952
|Capital reserve
|85,568
|79,087
|87,435
|Revenue reserve
|3,896
|3,588
|4,175
|Total Shareholders' funds
|144,228
|147,099
|148,818
|pence
|pence
|pence
|Net asset value per ordinary share
|7
|333.2
|317.1
|337.7
RECONCILIATION OF MOVEMENTS IN SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS (UNAUDITED)
for the six months to 30 June 2018
Share capital
£'000
Share premium
£'000
|Capital
redemption
reserve
£'000
Special reserve
£'000
Capital reserve
£'000
Revenue
reserve
£'000
Total
£'000
|Six months to
30 June 2018
|At 31 December 2017
|645
|1,597
|14
|54,952
|87,435
|4,175
|148,818
|Net return after taxation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,867)
|2,002
|155
|Dividends paid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,301)
|(2,301)
|Share purchases
for treasury
-
-
-
(2,444)
-
-
(2,444)
At 30 June 2018
645
1,597
14
52,508
85,568
3,896
144,228
|Six months to
30 June 2017
|At 31 December 2016
|645
|1,597
|14
|66,630
|70,668
|4,203
|143,757
|Net return after taxation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,419
|1,867
|10,286
|Dividends paid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,482)
|(2,482)
|Share purchases
for treasury
-
-
-
(4,462)
-
-
(4,462)
At 30 June 2017
645
1,597
14
62,168
79,087
3,588
147,099
|Year ended
31 December 2017(audited)
|At 31 December 2016
|645
|1,597
|14
|66,630
|70,668
|4,203
|143,757
|Net return after taxation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16,767
|2,454
|19,221
|Dividends paid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,482)
|(2,482)
|Share purchases for treasury
-
-
-
(11,678)
-
-
(11,678)
|At 31 December 2017
|645
|1,597
|14
|54,952
|87,435
|4,175
|148,818
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
for the six months to 30 June 2018
1. Accounting policies
Basis of accounting
The Company's Financial Statements for the six months to 30 June 2018 have been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017 and in accordance with FRS 104: "Interim Financial Reporting". The Company has elected to remove the Cash Flow Statement from the Half-Yearly Report, as permitted by FRS 102.
Segmental reporting
The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business, being investment business. The Company primarily invests in listed companies.
2. Income
|Six months to
30 June 2018
£'000
|Six months to
30 June 2017
£'000
|Year to
31 December 2017
£'000
|UK net dividend income
|385
|404
|695
|Overseas dividend income
|2,517
|2,226
|3,294
|Income from investments
|2,902
|2,630
|3,989
|Bank interest
|2
|5
|7
|Interest on withholding tax reclaim
|-
|18
|18
|Total income
|2,904
|2,653
|4,014
3. Taxation
|Six months to
30 June 2018
£'000
|Six months to
30 June 2017
£'000
|Year to
31 December 2017
£'000
|UK corporation tax
|-
|-
|-
|Overseas withholding tax
|220
|180
|269
|Overseas withholding tax reclaim
|-
|(67)
|(67)
|220
|113
|202
In February 2017, the Company received an overseas withholding tax refund of £67,000 in relation to a successful reclaim of French withholding tax charged during the calendar years 2009 to 2012. The interest received on the reclaim is detailed in note 2, with the total reclaim, including interest, amounting to £85,000. There were no such reclaims of withholding tax in the six months to 30 June 2018.
4. Dividends
|Six months to
30 June 2018
£'000
|Six months to
30 June 2017
£'000
|Year to
31 December 2017
£'000
|Declared and paid
2017 final dividend of 5.3p per
ordinary share paid in May 2018
2,301
-
-
|2016 final dividend of 4.3p per
ordinary share paid in May 2017
-
2,014
2,014
|2016 special dividend of 1.0p per
ordinary share paid in May 2017
-
468
468
|2,301
|2,482
|2,482
5. Return per ordinary share
| Six months to
30 June 2018
| Six months to
30 June 2017
| Year to
31 December 2017
|Net
return
£'000
|Per
share
pence
|Net
return
£'000
|Per
share
pence
|Net
return
£'000
|Per
share
pence
|Revenue return after taxation
|2,002
|4.7
|1,867
|4.0
|2,454
|5.3
|Capital return after taxation
|(1,867)
|(4.3)
|8,419
|17.8
|16,767
|36.3
Total return
155
0.4
10,286
21.8
19,221
41.6
The returns per share for the six months to 30 June 2018 are based on 43,603,333 shares (six months to 30 June 2017: 47,122,367 shares; year to 31 December 2017: 46,234,011 shares), being the weighted average number of ordinary shares, excluding shares held in treasury, in circulation during the period.
6. Investments
Unlisted £'000
Listed
£'000
|30 June
2018
Total
£'000
|30 June
2017
Total
£'000
|31 December
2017
Total
£'000
|Analysis of investment
portfolio movements
|Opening bookcost
|214
|112,884
|113,098
|112,079
|112,079
|Opening investment holding gains
|1,568
|29,997
|31,565
|27,387
|27,387
Opening valuation
1,782
142,881
144,663
139,466
139,466
Movements in the period:
Purchases at cost
-
26,527
26,527
20,452
24,373
|Sales - proceeds
|(1,800)
|(36,178)
|(37,978)
|(25,021)
|(36,499)
|- realised gains on sales
|1,586
|10,603
|(12,189)
|10,446
|13,140
|(Decrease)/increase in investment holding gains
(1,568)
(12,705)
(14,273)
(1,616)
4,178
Closing valuation
1,025
131,128
131,128
143,777
143,663
|Closing bookcost
|-
|113,836
|113,836
|117,956
|113,098
|Closing investment holding gains
|-
|17,292
|17,292
|25,771
|31,565
|Closing valuation
|-
|131,128
|131,128
|143,727
|144,663
The unlisted investment above was 71,294 (30 June 2017: 71,294, 31 December 2017: 71,294) shares in Edinburgh Partners Limited. In January 2018, Franklin Resources, Inc. announced the acquisition of Edinburgh Partners Limited and the acquisition was completed on 1 May 2018.This unlisted investment fell into level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. There were no other unlisted investments held during the six months to 30 June 2018.
The listed investments detailed above include the Company's investment in the Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund, a sub-fund of an Irish domiciled open-ended investment company listed on the Dublin Stock Exchange, which was valued at £3,193,000 at 30 June 2018. As at 31 March 2018, the most recent half-year end of the Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund, the aggregate amount of capital and reserves was US$12,590,000. For the six months to 31 March 2018, the loss for the period after tax and distributions was US$149,000.
Analysis of capital gains and losses
Unlisted
£'000
Listed
£'000
|30 June
2018
Total
£'000
|30 June
2017
Total
£'000
|31 December
2017
Total
£'000
|Realised gains on sales
|1,586
|10,603
|12,189
|10,446
|13,140
|Changes in fair value
of investments
(1,568)
(12,705)
(14,273)
(1,616)
4,178
Gains on investments
18
(2,102)
(2,084)
8,830
17,318
Fair value hierarchy
In accordance with FRS 102 and FRS 104, the Company must disclose the fair value hierarchy of financial instruments.
The different levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:
|1
|Quoted price for an identical asset in an active market.
|2
|The price of a recent transaction for an identical asset, as long as there has not been a significant change in economic circumstances or a significant lapse of time since the transaction took place.
|3
|A valuation technique:
|a)
|using observable market data; or
|b)
|using non-observable market data.
All of the Company's financial instruments fall into level 1, except its investment in Edinburgh Partners Limited which fell into level 3 and is fair valued using an unquoted price that is derived from inputs that are not based on observable market data by using recognised valuation methodologies, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines. A reconciliation of the fair value movements of level 3 investments is shown above.
7. Net asset value per ordinary share and share capital
The net asset value per ordinary share is based on net assets at 30 June 2018 of £144,228,000 (30 June 2017: £147,099,000; 31 December 2017: £148,818,000) and on 43,287,725 ordinary shares (30 June 2017: 46,387,725 ordinary shares; 31 December 2017: 44,062,725 ordinary shares), being the number of ordinary shares, excluding shares held in treasury, in circulation at the period end. Net asset values calculated include current period revenue.
During the six month period to 30 June 2018, 775,000 ordinary shares were repurchased for treasury at a total cost of £2,444,000.
No ordinary shares were sold from treasury during the six months to 30 June 2018.
As a result of the transactions detailed above, there were 64,509,642 ordinary shares in issue as at 30 June 2018, of which 21,221,917 ordinary shares were held in treasury, resulting in there being 43,287,725 ordinary shares in circulation.
8. Related party transactions
There were no related party transactions during the period.
9. Financial information
The financial information for the six months to 30 June 2018 and for the six months to 30 June 2017 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on such reviews. The financial information contained in this report does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.
The latest published audited Financial Statements which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies are the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017; the report of the independent Auditor thereon was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006. The information for the year ended 31 December 2017 is an extract from that Annual Report and Financial Statements.
10. Status of the Company
It is the intention of the Directors to conduct the affairs of the Company so that it continues to satisfy the conditions for approval as an investment trust company as set out in Sections 1158 and 1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.
11. Going concern
The Company's business activities, together with factors likely to affect its future development and financial performance, are set out in the Chairman's Statement and the Directors' Statement of Responsibilities in respect of the Financial Statements above. The Company's principal risks are listed in the Directors' Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties above.
The Company's assets consist principally of a diversified portfolio of listed global equity shares, which in most circumstances are realisable within a short period of time and exceed its current liabilities by a significant amount. The Directors have concluded that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, being a period of at least 12 months from the date this Half-Yearly Report is approved. For this reason, they have adopted the going concern basis in preparing the Financial Statements.
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
Investing in the Company
The Company's ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange and can be bought or sold through a stockbroker or financial adviser. The ordinary shares are eligible for inclusion in Individual Savings Accounts ("ISAs") and Self-Invested Personal Pensions ("SIPPs"). These are available through Alliance Trust Savings, who also offer the opportunity to invest in the Company through a dealing account. The Company's shares are also available on other share trading platforms.
Frequency of NAV publication
The Company's NAV is released daily to the London Stock Exchange and published on the Company's website at www.epgot.com and on the website of Edinburgh Partners at www.edinburghpartners.com.
Portfolio updates
The Company's portfolio holding report, detailing a list of all investments, including sectoral and geographical analyses, is released on a monthly basis to the London Stock Exchange. It is also published on the Company's website at www.epgot.com and on the website of Edinburgh Partners at www.edinburghpartners.com.
Sources of further information
The Company's ordinary share price is quoted daily in the Financial Times and the Daily Telegraph under "Investment Companies". Previous day closing price, daily NAV and other portfolio information is published on the Company's website at www.epgot.com and on the website of Edinburgh Partners at www.edinburghpartners.com. In accordance with the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation ("PRIIPs"), a Key Information Document ("KID") is available on the Company's website. Other useful information on investment trusts, such as prices, NAVs and company announcements, can be found on the websites of the London Stock Exchange at www.londonstockexchange.com, and the AIC at www.theaic.co.uk.
Share register enquiries
The register for the ordinary shares is maintained by Computershare Investor Services PLC. In the event of queries regarding your holding, please contact the Registrar on 0370 889 4069 or email: web.queries@computershare.co.uk. Changes of name and/or address can be made online at www.investorcentre.co.uk or by contacting the Registrar by telephone. Alternatively, you can notify changes in name and/or address in writing to the Registrar, supported by appropriate documentation, at the address above. You can check your shareholding and find practical help on transferring shares or updating your details at www.investorcentre.co.uk.
|Key dates
|Company's half-year end
|30 June
|Half-yearly results announced
|August
|Company's year end
|31 December
|Annual results announced
|March
|Annual General Meeting
|April
|Dividend paid
|May
Enquiries
|Dr Sandy Nairn
|0131 270 3800
|Kenneth J Greig
|0131 270 3800
|Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
20 August 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
