EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Half-year Report

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

HALF-YEARLY REPORT

Six months ended 30 June 2018

The Directors announce the unaudited Half-Yearly Report for the period from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018 as follows:

Copies of the Half-Yearly Report can be obtained from the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Change Shareholders' funds £144,228,000 £148,818,000 (3.1%) Net asset value per ordinary share ("NAV") 333.2p 337.7p (1.3%) Share price per ordinary share 308.0p 320.0p (3.8%) Share price discount to NAV 7.6% 5.2%

Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

OBJECTIVE

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with an attractive real long-term total return by investing globally in undervalued securities. The portfolio is managed without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

INVESTMENT POLICY

The Company invests in a focused portfolio of approximately 30 to 40 securities of issuers throughout the world, predominantly in quoted equities. The Company may also invest in unquoted securities, which are not anticipated to exceed 10 per cent of the Company's total assets at the time of investment. No investment in the Company's portfolio may exceed 15 per cent of the Company's total assets at the time of investment.

The Company has the ability to invest in other investment companies or funds but will invest no more than 15 per cent of its gross assets in other listed investment companies (including investment trusts).

The Company may also invest a substantial portion of its assets in debt instruments, cash or cash equivalents when the Investment Manager believes market or economic conditions make equity investment unattractive or while seeking appropriate investment opportunities for the portfolio or to maintain liquidity. In addition, the Company may purchase derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.

It is intended that, from time to time, when deemed appropriate, the Company will borrow for investment purposes up to the equivalent of 25 per cent of its total assets. By contrast, the Company's portfolio may from time to time have substantial holdings of debt instruments, cash or short-term deposits.

The investment objective and policy are intended to distinguish the Company from other investment vehicles which have relatively narrow investment objectives and which are thus constrained in their decision making and asset allocation. The objective and policy allow the Company to be constrained in its investment selection only by valuation and to be pragmatic in portfolio construction by only investing in securities which the Investment Manager considers to be undervalued on an absolute basis.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Results

At 30 June 2018, our NAV was 333.2p, a reduction of 1.3 per cent from the 31 December 2017 NAV of 337.7p. The 2017 final dividend of 5.3p per share was paid in May 2018 and this resulted in a total return for the six months of 0.3 per cent. This compares with a total return from the FTSE All-World Index over the same period of 2.1 per cent, while the FTSE All-Share Index total return was 1.7 per cent.

The share price at the end of June 2018 was 308p, which was 3.8 per cent below the year-end share price of 320p. At 30 June 2018, the Company's shares were trading at a discount of 7.6 per cent to the NAV, compared to a 5.2 per cent discount at the previous year end. The share price total return, including dividends reinvested, was -2.1 per cent. The discount has been quite volatile recently and this has resulted in us continuing to buy in shares in line with our stated policy to buy back shares with the objective of maintaining the share price at close to the NAV. In the first six months of 2018, we bought back 775,000 shares, which represented 1.8 per cent of the shares in circulation at the start of the period, at a total cost of £2.4 million. Shares bought back have not been cancelled, but instead are held in treasury with the intention of re-issuing them when demand warrants doing so.

At the Annual General Meeting held in April 2018, Shareholders again approved a resolution permitting the Company to sell shares from treasury at a small discount to the NAV, with tight restrictions on any potential dilution to the NAV. While no shares were sold from treasury during the first six months of 2018, we will be prepared to do so if we consider it is in the best interests of Shareholders.

Revenue account

The Income Statement below shows revenue per share of 4.7p for the first six months of 2018, which was a 17.5 per cent increase on the 4.0p generated in the same period last year. The revenue per share for the full year in 2017 was 5.3p. The increase in the revenue per share during the period under review resulted principally from portfolio changes with recent purchases having higher dividend yields than the shares that were disposed of. The continued weakness of sterling against foreign currencies also benefitted the revenue per share.

As we have stated in previous annual and half-yearly reports, the decision on which shares we own is driven by our Investment Manager's well-defined investment philosophy of focusing on value regardless of the dividend yield of the shares. While this can result in volatility in our revenue per share from year to year, we continue to believe it will produce a better total return over the longer term.

Investment Manager

As detailed in the 2017 Annual Report, on 17 January 2018, Franklin Resources, Inc. announced the acquisition of Edinburgh Partners Limited, our Investment Manager. The acquisition completed on 1 May 2018. An adjustment was made to the carrying value of the Company's investment in Edinburgh Partners Limited and incorporated in the financial statements in the 2017 Annual Report. It is considered that the acquisition is a positive move for Edinburgh Partners, particularly given the complementary investment styles based on value investing. Importantly, the individuals responsible for the investment management of your Company remain the same.

Economic and stock market review and investment performance

After the strong rises in equity markets seen in both 2016 and 2017, returns were much more muted in the first half of 2018. Overall, while a negative total return was seen in the first quarter of the year, this was outweighed by the positive total return achieved during the second quarter, resulting in a marginally positive total return over the half-year. In sterling terms, the US equity market was the best performing of the world's major equity markets achieving a 5.2 per cent return; this was achieved almost equally from the equity market and the US dollar strengthening against sterling.

Concerns over trade sanctions and their potential impact on the global economy cast a shadow over non-US equity markets. In addition, European equity markets were impacted by the results of the Italian election with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement becoming Italy's largest political party. Both the main European and Asian (ex Japan) Indices produced negative total returns over the half year but weakness in the Japanese Topix Index was offset by yen strength. There is currently a lack of clarity over the substance of the UK's exit from the European Union and whether the UK can reach an agreement with the other 27 European Union countries before the planned exit date of 29 March 2019. However, despite concerns over Brexit, the UK equity market saw a small positive return during the period under review.

The best performing sector within the portfolio was oil & gas, where the portfolio has a significant exposure. During the period, the Brent oil price increased by 17.9 per cent from US$67 to US$79. Strong performances were seen in Apache, BP and Total. In contrast, the weakest performing sector within the portfolio was the financial sector with Bank Mandiri, Commerzbank and ING being the stocks that were most adversely affected. In the case of Bank Mandiri and Commerzbank, following strong performance, we had partially reduced the size of the holdings in February 2018. Subsequent to the half-year end, we added to the holdings in Commerzbank and ING having considered that the recent share price falls have been overdone. During the six months under review, the three best performing stocks in the portfolio were Tesco, Nokia and Ubisoft Entertainment, the latter being sold following its strong performance, as it was considered to be fully valued. Along with Commerzbank, Celgene and PostNL had relatively disappointing performances in the period, the latter despite having a high dividend yield. Our Investment Manager believes all three stocks remain undervalued.

Portfolio activity

A key feature of the half year under review was the reduction in the Company's financial sector exposure from 31.8 per cent to 21.7 per cent of net assets. The banking stocks, BNP Paribas, Credicorp and HSBC, were completely disposed of during the period. Credicorp shares had performed well since purchase and the valuation discounted a more optimistic scenario for the Peruvian economy. Despite an attractive dividend, HSBC appeared fully valued and better opportunities existed within the sector. There was also a reduction in financial sector exposure as a result of the sale of the Company's holding in its Investment Manager, Edinburgh Partners Limited, to Franklin Resources, Inc.

There was a reduction in the Company's exposure to the consumer goods sector from 12.2 per cent to 6.3 per cent of net assets which resulted from the sales of Ubisoft Entertainment in France and Whirlpool in the US, as well as partial disposals of a number of other shareholdings, including Goodbaby International in China and Panasonic in Japan.

The one sector in which a substantial increase in investment was made was the telecommunications sector with an increase from 4.2 per cent to 9.6 per cent of net assets. New stocks purchased included China Mobile, Singapore Telecommunications and the US-based Verizon. Well-covered dividends, strong and rising dividend yields and having little exposure to inflation-induced cost increases are the principal attractive characteristics of these stocks. China Mobile is the dominant mobile carrier in China, with a rapidly growing fixed-line business. There was relatively little change in the percentage of assets held within other sectors.

From a geographical perspective, there was relatively little change in the overall composition of the portfolio. The Company's highest exposure is to European equities which reduced marginally from 32.5 per cent of net assets at the previous year end to 32.2 per cent at 30 June 2018. There was also a marginal reduction in Asia Pacific exposure which reduced from 19.5 per cent to 18.7 per cent and in Japanese equity exposure from 19.7 per cent to 18.6 per cent. We continue to have a relatively low weighting in US equities, although during the period there was an increase from 8.2 per cent to 10.3 per cent of net assets, following the purchase of Verizon stated above. The most significant reduction in geographical exposure was in the UK which saw a reduction from 12.7 per cent to 8.9 per cent of net assets, as a result of the sale of Edinburgh Partners and HSBC and the partial disposals of AstraZeneca and BP. Following the sale of Credicorp in Peru, we now no longer have a direct exposure to Latin America, although the Company continues to maintain an exposure to emerging economies through its holding in the Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund which represents 2.2 per cent of net assets.

The consequence of the reduced geographical equity exposures detailed above has resulted in cash and other net assets increasing significantly during the period from 2.8 per cent to 9.1 per cent of net assets. This reflects our Investment Manager's view that it is becoming increasingly difficult to identify stocks that are considered to be materially undervalued. The Investment Manager has managed the portfolio with reasonably high cash balances in the past when they consider share prices to be on the higher side of fair value, while they await the opportunity to invest in undervalued stocks.

Outlook

While it is possible that the US under the leadership of President Trump will continue to pursue policies which could result in a significant slowdown in global growth through the imposition of trade tariffs, our Investment Manager believes that this is more likely to be rhetoric rather than substance. We believe that the global economy is continuing on an improving trend and thus the gradual trend of rising interest rates is likely to continue. This is not necessarily a negative for equity markets but it is expected to increase the volatility in share prices and to increase the downside risk for the share prices of those companies on very high ratings whose earnings come in below expectations.

Our Investment Manager continues to be wary of expensively-rated companies but perceives there to be selective value in certain areas such as banking and telecommunication stocks. In particular, a number of bank shares in the portfolio are on significant discounts to their tangible book value.

As mentioned above, the portfolio continues to maintain a significant position in the oil & gas sector, which performed strongly during the period as the oil price continued to rise. This is in contrast to the view of a number of commentators that believe the world is on the brink of a significant slowdown. We continue to remain confident on the structure of the portfolio and will use the current relatively high level of cash balances to invest in new stocks or add to existing investments when opportunities occur.

Teddy Tulloch

Chairman

20 August 2018

PORTFOLIO OF INVESTMENTS

as at 30 June 2018



Company

Sector

Country

Valuation % of Net Assets £'000 Equity investments Roche* Health Care Switzerland 4,964 3.4 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 4,833 3.4 Verizon Telecommunications United States 4,630 3.2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 4,303 3.0 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 4,177 2.9 Apache Oil & Gas United States 4,086 2.8 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 3,996 2.8 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 3,933 2.7 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 3,802 2.6 Nokia Technology Finland 3,621 2.5 China Mobile Telecommunications China 3,587 2.5 Total Oil & Gas France 3,576 2.5 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 3,576 2.5 Mitsubishi Industrial Japan 3,547 2.5 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 3,479 2.4 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 3,445 2.4 Bangkok Bank** Financials Thailand 3,410 2.4 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3,380 2.3 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 3,341 2.3 DNB Financials Norway 3,337 2.3 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 3,312 2.3 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 3,295 2.3 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 3,291 2.3 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 3,242 2.2 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 3,193 2.2 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 3,165 2.2 Sanofi Health Care France 3,152 2.2 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2,945 2.0 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2,895 2.0 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2,876 2.0 ING Financials Netherlands 2,822 2.0 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2,779 1.9 Bayer Health Care Germany 2,769 1.9 Celgene Health Care United States 2,714 1.9 Nomura Financials Japan 2,571 1.8 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 2,381 1.6 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2,298 1.6 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2,256 1.6 Goodbaby International Consumer Goods China 2,149 1.5 Total equity investments 131,128 90.9 Cash and other net current assets 13,100 9.1 Net assets 144,228 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS

as at 30 June 2018 (% of net assets)

Sector distribution

Sector % Financials 21.7 Health Care 17.0 Oil & Gas 13.4 Industrials 10.5 Consumer Services 9.9 Telecommunications 9.6 Consumer Goods 6.3 Technology 2.5 Cash and other net current assets 9.1 100.0

Geographical distribution

Geographical area % Europe 32.2 Asia Pacific 18.7 Japan 18.6 United States 10.3 Cash and other net current assets 9.1 United Kingdom 8.9 Other 2.2 Cash and other net current assets 9.1 100.0

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The important events that have occurred during the period under review and the key factors influencing the Financial Statements are set out in the Chairman's Statement above. The principal factors that could impact the remaining six months of the financial year are also detailed in the Chairman's Statement.

The Board considers that the following are the principal risks associated with investing in the Company: investment and strategy risk, key manager risk, discount volatility risk, market risk, foreign currency risk and regulatory risk. Other risks associated with investing in the Company are liquidity risk, credit risk, interest rate risk, gearing risk, operational risk and other financial risks. These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail under the heading "Principal risks and uncertainties" within the Strategic Report in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. The Company's principal risks and uncertainties are unchanged since the date of that report.

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

The condensed set of Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard ("FRS") 104: "Interim Financial Reporting", gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Company; and This Half-Yearly Report includes a fair review of the information required by: (a) 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and (b) 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.

This Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board of Directors and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:

Teddy Tulloch

Chairman

20 August 2018

INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

for the six months to 30 June 2018

Six months

to 30 June 2018 Six months

to 30 June 2017 Year to

31 December 207 (audited)

Note Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 (Loss)/gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss





6





-





(2,084)





(2,084)





-





8,830





8,830





-





17,318





17,318 Foreign exchange gains/(loss) on capital items

-

217

217

-

(411)

(411)

-

(551)

(551) Income 2 2,904 - 2,904 2,653 - 2,653 4,014 - 4,014 Management fee (469) - (469) (487) - (487) (982) - (982) Other expenses (193) - (193) (186) - (186) (376) - (376) Net return before finance costs and taxation



2,242



(1,867)



375



1,980



8,419



10,399



2,656



16,767



19,423 Finance costs

Interest payable and othercharges



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-

Net return before taxation



2,242



(1,867)



375



1,980



8,419



10,399



2,656



16,767



19,423 Taxation 3 (220) - (220) (113) - (113) (202) - (202) Net return after taxation

2,022

(1,867)

155

1,867

8,419

10,286

2,454

16,767

19,221

pence

pence

pence

pence

pence

pence

pence

pence

pence Return per ordinary share

5

4.7

(4.3)

0.4

4.0

17.8

21.8

5.3

36.3

41.6

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are prepared in accordance with guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

A separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has not been prepared as all gains and losses are included in the Income Statement.

BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

as at 30 June 2018





Note 30 June

2018

£'000 30 June

2017

£'000 31 December

2017 (audited)

£'000 Fixed asset investments Investments at fair value through

profit or loss

6

131,128

143,727

144,663 Current assets Debtors 414 354 513 Cash at bank and short-term deposits 12,917 3,170 4,298 13,331 3,524 4,811 Current liabilities Creditors 231 152 656 231 152 656 Net current assets 13,100 3,372 4,155 Net assets 144,228 147,099 148,818 Capital and reserves Called-up share capital 645 645 645 Share premium 1,597 1,597 1,597 Capital redemption reserve 14 14 14 Special reserve 52,508 62,168 54,952 Capital reserve 85,568 79,087 87,435 Revenue reserve 3,896 3,588 4,175 Total Shareholders' funds 144,228 147,099 148,818 pence pence pence Net asset value per ordinary share 7 333.2 317.1 337.7

RECONCILIATION OF MOVEMENTS IN SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS (UNAUDITED)

for the six months to 30 June 2018



Share capital

£'000

Share premium

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000

Special reserve

£'000

Capital reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000



Total

£'000 Six months to

30 June 2018 At 31 December 2017 645 1,597 14 54,952 87,435 4,175 148,818 Net return after taxation - - - - (1,867) 2,002 155 Dividends paid - - - - - (2,301) (2,301) Share purchases

for treasury

-

-

-

(2,444)

-

-

(2,444)

At 30 June 2018

645

1,597

14

52,508

85,568

3,896

144,228 Six months to

30 June 2017 At 31 December 2016 645 1,597 14 66,630 70,668 4,203 143,757 Net return after taxation - - - - 8,419 1,867 10,286 Dividends paid - - - - - (2,482) (2,482) Share purchases

for treasury

-

-

-

(4,462)

-

-

(4,462)

At 30 June 2017

645

1,597

14

62,168

79,087

3,588

147,099 Year ended

31 December 2017(audited) At 31 December 2016 645 1,597 14 66,630 70,668 4,203 143,757 Net return after taxation - - - - 16,767 2,454 19,221 Dividends paid - - - - - (2,482) (2,482) Share purchases for treasury

-

-

-

(11,678)

-

-

(11,678) At 31 December 2017 645 1,597 14 54,952 87,435 4,175 148,818

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the six months to 30 June 2018

1. Accounting policies

Basis of accounting

The Company's Financial Statements for the six months to 30 June 2018 have been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017 and in accordance with FRS 104: "Interim Financial Reporting". The Company has elected to remove the Cash Flow Statement from the Half-Yearly Report, as permitted by FRS 102.

Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business, being investment business. The Company primarily invests in listed companies.

2. Income

Six months to

30 June 2018

£'000 Six months to

30 June 2017

£'000 Year to

31 December 2017

£'000 UK net dividend income 385 404 695 Overseas dividend income 2,517 2,226 3,294 Income from investments 2,902 2,630 3,989 Bank interest 2 5 7 Interest on withholding tax reclaim - 18 18 Total income 2,904 2,653 4,014

3. Taxation

Six months to

30 June 2018

£'000 Six months to

30 June 2017

£'000 Year to

31 December 2017

£'000 UK corporation tax - - - Overseas withholding tax 220 180 269 Overseas withholding tax reclaim - (67) (67) 220 113 202

In February 2017, the Company received an overseas withholding tax refund of £67,000 in relation to a successful reclaim of French withholding tax charged during the calendar years 2009 to 2012. The interest received on the reclaim is detailed in note 2, with the total reclaim, including interest, amounting to £85,000. There were no such reclaims of withholding tax in the six months to 30 June 2018.

4. Dividends

Six months to

30 June 2018

£'000 Six months to

30 June 2017

£'000 Year to

31 December 2017

£'000 Declared and paid

2017 final dividend of 5.3p per

ordinary share paid in May 2018



2,301



-



- 2016 final dividend of 4.3p per

ordinary share paid in May 2017

-

2,014

2,014 2016 special dividend of 1.0p per

ordinary share paid in May 2017

-

468

468 2,301 2,482 2,482

5. Return per ordinary share

Six months to

30 June 2018 Six months to

30 June 2017 Year to

31 December 2017 Net

return

£'000 Per

share

pence Net

return

£'000 Per

share

pence Net

return

£'000 Per

share

pence Revenue return after taxation 2,002 4.7 1,867 4.0 2,454 5.3 Capital return after taxation (1,867) (4.3) 8,419 17.8 16,767 36.3

Total return

155

0.4

10,286

21.8

19,221

41.6

The returns per share for the six months to 30 June 2018 are based on 43,603,333 shares (six months to 30 June 2017: 47,122,367 shares; year to 31 December 2017: 46,234,011 shares), being the weighted average number of ordinary shares, excluding shares held in treasury, in circulation during the period.

6. Investments





Unlisted £'000



Listed

£'000 30 June

2018

Total

£'000 30 June

2017

Total

£'000 31 December

2017

Total

£'000 Analysis of investment

portfolio movements Opening bookcost 214 112,884 113,098 112,079 112,079 Opening investment holding gains 1,568 29,997 31,565 27,387 27,387

Opening valuation

1,782

142,881

144,663

139,466

139,466

Movements in the period:

Purchases at cost



-



26,527



26,527



20,452



24,373 Sales - proceeds (1,800) (36,178) (37,978) (25,021) (36,499) - realised gains on sales 1,586 10,603 (12,189) 10,446 13,140 (Decrease)/increase in investment holding gains

(1,568)

(12,705)

(14,273)

(1,616)

4,178

Closing valuation

1,025

131,128

131,128

143,777

143,663 Closing bookcost - 113,836 113,836 117,956 113,098 Closing investment holding gains - 17,292 17,292 25,771 31,565 Closing valuation - 131,128 131,128 143,727 144,663



The unlisted investment above was 71,294 (30 June 2017: 71,294, 31 December 2017: 71,294) shares in Edinburgh Partners Limited. In January 2018, Franklin Resources, Inc. announced the acquisition of Edinburgh Partners Limited and the acquisition was completed on 1 May 2018.This unlisted investment fell into level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. There were no other unlisted investments held during the six months to 30 June 2018.

The listed investments detailed above include the Company's investment in the Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund, a sub-fund of an Irish domiciled open-ended investment company listed on the Dublin Stock Exchange, which was valued at £3,193,000 at 30 June 2018. As at 31 March 2018, the most recent half-year end of the Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund, the aggregate amount of capital and reserves was US$12,590,000. For the six months to 31 March 2018, the loss for the period after tax and distributions was US$149,000.

Analysis of capital gains and losses





Unlisted

£'000



Listed

£'000 30 June

2018

Total

£'000 30 June

2017

Total

£'000 31 December

2017

Total

£'000 Realised gains on sales 1,586 10,603 12,189 10,446 13,140 Changes in fair value

of investments

(1,568)

(12,705)

(14,273)

(1,616)

4,178

Gains on investments

18

(2,102)

(2,084)

8,830

17,318

Fair value hierarchy

In accordance with FRS 102 and FRS 104, the Company must disclose the fair value hierarchy of financial instruments.

The different levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:

1 Quoted price for an identical asset in an active market. 2 The price of a recent transaction for an identical asset, as long as there has not been a significant change in economic circumstances or a significant lapse of time since the transaction took place. 3 A valuation technique: a) using observable market data; or b) using non-observable market data.

All of the Company's financial instruments fall into level 1, except its investment in Edinburgh Partners Limited which fell into level 3 and is fair valued using an unquoted price that is derived from inputs that are not based on observable market data by using recognised valuation methodologies, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines. A reconciliation of the fair value movements of level 3 investments is shown above.

7. Net asset value per ordinary share and share capital

The net asset value per ordinary share is based on net assets at 30 June 2018 of £144,228,000 (30 June 2017: £147,099,000; 31 December 2017: £148,818,000) and on 43,287,725 ordinary shares (30 June 2017: 46,387,725 ordinary shares; 31 December 2017: 44,062,725 ordinary shares), being the number of ordinary shares, excluding shares held in treasury, in circulation at the period end. Net asset values calculated include current period revenue.

During the six month period to 30 June 2018, 775,000 ordinary shares were repurchased for treasury at a total cost of £2,444,000.

No ordinary shares were sold from treasury during the six months to 30 June 2018.

As a result of the transactions detailed above, there were 64,509,642 ordinary shares in issue as at 30 June 2018, of which 21,221,917 ordinary shares were held in treasury, resulting in there being 43,287,725 ordinary shares in circulation.

8. Related party transactions

There were no related party transactions during the period.

9. Financial information

The financial information for the six months to 30 June 2018 and for the six months to 30 June 2017 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on such reviews. The financial information contained in this report does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

The latest published audited Financial Statements which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies are the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017; the report of the independent Auditor thereon was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006. The information for the year ended 31 December 2017 is an extract from that Annual Report and Financial Statements.

10. Status of the Company

It is the intention of the Directors to conduct the affairs of the Company so that it continues to satisfy the conditions for approval as an investment trust company as set out in Sections 1158 and 1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

11. Going concern

The Company's business activities, together with factors likely to affect its future development and financial performance, are set out in the Chairman's Statement and the Directors' Statement of Responsibilities in respect of the Financial Statements above. The Company's principal risks are listed in the Directors' Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties above.

The Company's assets consist principally of a diversified portfolio of listed global equity shares, which in most circumstances are realisable within a short period of time and exceed its current liabilities by a significant amount. The Directors have concluded that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, being a period of at least 12 months from the date this Half-Yearly Report is approved. For this reason, they have adopted the going concern basis in preparing the Financial Statements.

