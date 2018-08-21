Navamedic ASA: Renews multiple key distribution agreements

Oslo, August 21, 2018 - Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA) today announced it has renewed three partnership agreements with Vitaflo International Limited, Allerderm Laboratories and Qiagen GmbH for continued Nordic distribution of important products within medical nutrition, dermatology and women's health.

"We are very pleased to announce a renewal of our partnerships with Vitaflo International, Allerderm Laboratories and Qiagen GmbH for continued distribution of their products in the Nordics. The agreements, which encompass several medical nutrition, dermatology and women's health products, means we will continue our joint efforts, building our positive results in the Nordic markets. These products are well in line with our key growth areas and strategic approach of continuing to strengthen our pharmaceutical products portfolio by entering solid, long-term partnerships," says Tom Rönnlund, Chief Executive Officer of Navamedic.

Navamedic will continue to market and distribute the products as part of its diversified pharmaceutical and healthcare portfolio, using existing sales channels, licensing- and distribution rights. The distribution agreements with Vitaflo International for medical nutrition products helping patients with different metabolic deficiency diagnoses and with Qiagen for the premature birth diagnostic test Amnisure have both been prolonged by five years, while the partnership with Allerderm Laboratories for distribution of several dermatology and allergy products has been renewed for three years.

"The renewal of these agreements underscores the strength and breadth of Navamedic's marketing and distribution channels, as well as our strong cooperation with our partners. Our continued hard work within the Nordic market has provided us with a solid footing that allows us to maintain and renew long-term partnerships, as well as seek out new ones as a trusted partner. We see great potential for the products and are very happy to continue our work under renewed agreements," says Rönnlund.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Rönnlund, CEO, Navamedic ASA

Telephone: +46 727 320 321

ABOUT Navamedic:

Navamedic ASA is a Norwegian medtech and pharmaceutical products company, delivering products to patients, hospitals and pharmacies in the Nordic and Benelux markets. The Group's Medtech business has developed and is currently introducing the next generation of digital urine meter Sippi. Navamedic's Pharma and Healthcare business is a distributor of products supplied by a number of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Navamedic is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA).

ABOUT Vitaflo International

Vitaflo, a Nestlé Health Science Company, is at the forefront of developing innovative, specialized medical foods for metabolic disorders, pediatric renal disease, ketogenic diet, and other areas of disease specific nutrition. More information can be found on www.vitaflousa.com (http://www.vitaflousa.com/).

ABOUT SmartPractice (Allerderm Laboratories)

SmartPractice is the manufacturer and North American distributor of T.R.U.E. TEST, Finn Chambers, allergEAZE patch test supplies, TruVolTM precision allergen dispenser and many other products used to diagnose and treat patients with ACD. Through our investments in technology, clinical science, and world-class service, SmartPractice is committed to "all things contact dermatitis"TM for physicians and patients.

ABOUT QIAGEN:

QIAGEN is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of March 31, 2018, QIAGEN employed approximately 4,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com (http://www.qiagen.com/) .

