

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence weakened slightly in August, while spending growth accelerated in June, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 21.0 in August from 23.0 in the previous month.



In August, the opinion about the economic climate was slightly less positive than in July, while willingness to buy remained stable.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that consumer spending growth improved to 2.8 percent in June from 1.9 percent in May.



In June, consumers mainly spent more on durable goods, such as cars and electrical appliances.



