

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open on a cautious note Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesn't expect much progress from trade talks with China this week in Washington.



His comments dented some of the market optimism ahead of lower-level trade talks between the U.S. and China starting later today.



Trump also accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies and said he was 'not thrilled' with the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.



Asian stocks are mostly higher, led by Chinese markets while the U.S. dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies on fears that Trump's comments may have some impact on the Fed's policy.



Gains outside China remain modest as investors turned cautious ahead of Wednesday's release of the minutes from this month's FOMC meeting as well as a meeting of central bankers later this week.



Oil prices edged up in Asian trade on expectations of a drop in supply once U.S. sanctions against Iran take effect in November.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher for a third straight session, with optimism ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks as well as a pair of billion-dollar deals boosting investor sentiment.



The Dow rose 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.1 percent.



European markets ended Monday's session firmly in positive territory as Greece emerged out of its third and last bailout after years of tough austerity measures.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.6 percent. The German DAX rallied 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.4 percent.



