

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Tagrisso (osimertinib) for the 1st-line treatment of patients with inoperable or recurrent epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer, following priority review.



Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Head of the Oncology Business Unit, said: 'Tagrisso is already approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive inoperable or recurrent NSCLC that is resistant to existing 1st-line EGFR-inhibitor medicines. Today's approval moves the use of Tagrisso to the 1st-line setting, replacing older medicines which, given the high prevalence of the EGFR mutation in Japan, offers an important new treatment option for these patients.'



Tagrisso has now received approval in 40 countries for the 1st-line treatment of patients with metastatic EGFRm NSCLC, including the US, Japan and in Europe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX