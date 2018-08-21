

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based home builder Persimmon Plc. (PSN.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax increased 13% to 516.3 million pounds from 457.4 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share increased 13% to 134.9 pence from 119.5 pence last year.



Underlying new housing operating margin increased 210 basis points to 29.7%.



Total Group revenue went up 5% to 1.84 billion pounds from 1.75 billion pounds a year ago. New home sales increased 4% to 8,072 homes. New home average selling price was 215,813 pounds, a growth of 1% from last year.



Jeff Fairburn, Group Chief Executive, said, 'The Group has a robust platform to continue to deliver successful outcomes based on its high quality land bank, strong forward sales, excellent financial position, and experienced management team. We believe we are well positioned to deliver further high quality, sustainable growth.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX