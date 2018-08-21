

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in July, data from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in June.



The price index for the utility sector grew markedly by 34.2 percent annually in July and those in the manufacturing sector went up by 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying prices dropped 3.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.7 percent in July.



Data also showed that import prices rose 4.7 percent yearly in July, while it edged down 0.1 percent from a month ago.



Export prices grew 2.4 percent in July from a year ago and remained unchanged from June.



